Health officials: no new COVID-19 cases Monday, increase expected

Cowlitz County did not have any new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, but health officials expect cases to increase over the next two to three weeks.
Four cases were reported Saturday evening, bringing the county’s total during the course of the outbreak to 14. The latest confirmed cases include two men and two women. One of the men is in his 70s, while the other is in his 40s. Of the two women, one is in her 40s and the other in her 60s.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had only one COVID-19 patient as of Monday afternoon, and that patient is in satisfactory condition, said Randy Querin, hospital spokesman.
Health officials are identifying and contacting the close contacts of the confirmed cases. They will be instructed to stay home for 14 days since they last contacted the positive case.
The number of negative test results in the county increased to 161 as of Saturday, up from 116 on Friday, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services.
The increase in Cowlitz County cases over the last week was expected and is concerning, Steven Krager, deputy health officer, said by email. Krager said more testing has been taking place, which helps officials find more cases, but the turnaround time for getting lab results is longer than expected.
“This unfortunately hampers our ability to do effective quarantine for individuals with close contact with a case,” he said. “We are finding that most people are having limited contacts due to the stay-at-home orders, which has been helpful.”
The health department has identified a cluster among the confirmed cases, Krager said. There also are often cases in the same household, which is to be expected as it is often difficult to do effective isolation in a household, he said.
The department recommends that if a family member is sick with respiratory symptoms that others in the household limit contact with that person as much as possible, even if COVID-19 has not been confirmed.
While Krager said he expects the case number to grow over the next couple weeks, it is difficult to project how many more cases the county will see. However, the increase will be “significantly slower” than if there were no distancing measures in place, he said.
St. John has established a specialized care area for both COVID-19 positive and suspected patients. It also has identified space to expand as needed, Querin said. The Intensive Care Unit has 15 ventilators, and the hospital has ordered more to help any increased demand, he said.
Querin said rather dodging assignments by taking sick time or vacation, the hospital staff is seeing a reduction in time off requests. There is a “feeling of accomplishment” as hospital staff and community partners have “risen to the challenge” of complex and challenging problems, he said.
“When times are tough, this community knows how to pull together,” Chief Medical Officer Sheila Lynam said by email.
Krager said he is worried about healthcare systems in all the counties in the region. The health department is are working hard to help healthcare facilities prepare for an increase in hospitalizations, he said.
Residents of counties with few or no confirmed cases shouldn’t feel reassured the disease is not spreading there, Krager said.
Wahkiakum and Pacific counties did not have any confirmed cases as of Monday. Skamania County and Columbia County, Ore., each had one confirmed case. Lewis County had 10 confirmed cases.
Clark County Public Health reported 20 new positive cases Monday, bringing the total to 110, with six deaths.
In Washington, there were more than 4,890 confirmed cases, with 195 deaths as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.
The pandemic has caused international shortages of critical personal protective equipment, and Cowlitz County has a shortage of medical gowns, along with other items, according to the Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
The Incident Management Team on Monday began accepting donations, including new and unopened masks, respirators, face shields, splash shields, boxes of exam gloves, exam gowns, Tyvek coveralls, hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, Lysol spray, toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex, and bottled water.
Incident Management will distribute the supplies to clinics, emergency responders, nursing homes and other facilities in the area. Those wishing to donate can contact Department of Emergency Management at 360-577-3171.
