Health officials: no new COVID-19 cases Monday, increase expected

Cowlitz County did not have any new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, but health officials expect cases to increase over the next two to three weeks.

Four cases were reported Saturday evening, bringing the county’s total during the course of the outbreak to 14. The latest confirmed cases include two men and two women. One of the men is in his 70s, while the other is in his 40s. Of the two women, one is in her 40s and the other in her 60s.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had only one COVID-19 patient as of Monday afternoon, and that patient is in satisfactory condition, said Randy Querin, hospital spokesman.

Health officials are identifying and contacting the close contacts of the confirmed cases. They will be instructed to stay home for 14 days since they last contacted the positive case.

The number of negative test results in the county increased to 161 as of Saturday, up from 116 on Friday, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services.

The increase in Cowlitz County cases over the last week was expected and is concerning, Steven Krager, deputy health officer, said by email. Krager said more testing has been taking place, which helps officials find more cases, but the turnaround time for getting lab results is longer than expected.