Health officials encourage flu vaccine to prevent illness amid pandemic

Karen Stevens didn’t plan to get an influenza vaccine when she walked into Safeway on Friday, but in less than 10 minutes she walked away immunized.

Stevens, 55, said she’s regularly gotten a flu shot for the last several years and wanted to make sure she did again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was not my plan for the day,” she said. “I’m visiting from out of state, and when I called the pharmacy there, they had a pretty long wait, so I thought I might as well get it done.”

Stevens was one of several people who received a vaccine at the front of the 15th Avenue store Friday during Safeway’s walk-in clinic. Safeway had planned to hold the clinic in the parking lot, but wind and rain pushed organizers inside, said Patrick Gallaher, pharmacy manager.

Gallaher and other local health officials are stressing the importance of getting a flu vaccine this season and taking other preventative measures to protect against influenza as well as COVID-19.

Although it’s not certain, COVID-19 activity will likely increase in the winter as people are inside more, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer.