Health officials encourage flu vaccine to prevent illness amid pandemic

Karen Stevens didn’t plan to get an influenza vaccine when she walked into Safeway on Friday, but in less than 10 minutes she walked away immunized.
Stevens, 55, said she’s regularly gotten a flu shot for the last several years and wanted to make sure she did again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was not my plan for the day,” she said. “I’m visiting from out of state, and when I called the pharmacy there, they had a pretty long wait, so I thought I might as well get it done.”
Stevens was one of several people who received a vaccine at the front of the 15th Avenue store Friday during Safeway’s walk-in clinic. Safeway had planned to hold the clinic in the parking lot, but wind and rain pushed organizers inside, said Patrick Gallaher, pharmacy manager.
Gallaher and other local health officials are stressing the importance of getting a flu vaccine this season and taking other preventative measures to protect against influenza as well as COVID-19.
Although it’s not certain, COVID-19 activity will likely increase in the winter as people are inside more, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer.
The flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Because some of the symptoms are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between the two based on symptoms alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms for both illnesses include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headache, as well as vomiting and diarrhea in some cases. A symptom of COVID-19 that differs from the flu is new loss of taste or smell.
Krager said the demand for COVID-19 testing is likely to grow during flu season because symptoms are similar and as coronavirus activity increases.
When COVID-19 began spreading in the state in March, flu season was still ongoing. Health officials recommended testing for influenza before COVID-19, which will be the recommendation again as flu activity picks up again, Krager said.
“One piece of good news is that we have access to flu testing that’s pretty widespread and rapid,” Krager said. “If someone has classic symptoms of flu and tests positive for that, they may not need a COVID test which might reduce strain on testing a little bit.”
Influenza season alone can strain health care systems, and COVID-19 adds an extra burden, said Dr. Jas Sandhu, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center pulmonologist. Sandhu said he expects call volumes at clinics and the hospital to increase, and the hospital is preparing for any worst case scenarios during the flu season or a COVID-19 resurgence.
PeaceHealth is urging the community to get a flu vaccine, and to continue COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing a face mask, distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick, to help reduce that burden on the healthcare system.
“What we can do is our part and practice those measures on a daily basis,” Sandhu said. “All these measures will help us hopefully curb this season.”
People should aim to get the flu vaccine before the end of October, Sandhu said. It can take about two weeks to develop antibodies to fight infection, he said.
The CDC recommends the influenza vaccine for all people 6 months or older, especially those with higher risk of complications including children under 5 years old, people 50 and older, pregnant people, those with chronic health conditions and caregivers or household members of those at higher risk.
The effectiveness of influenza vaccines vary from year to year depending on the dominant strain of flu that circulates, as well as the condition of the patient, Sandhu said. Even if the vaccine doesn’t fully prevent infection, it will likely prevent severe illness, he said.
People who are sick should stay home and call their primary care provider, who will tell them if they need to be tested for the flu or COVID-19, Sandhu said.
The “optimistic view” is that social distancing, face masks and other COVID-19 safety measures should help prevent influenza cases as well, Krager said, but “we don’t know for sure.”
Some data from Australia shows as COVID-19-related lockdowns and restrictions went into place in March and April, the number of flu cases “dropped dramatically and never really picked up again,” Krager said.
“I’m hopeful something like that could happen (here),” he said.
If it had operated as originally planned, the Safeway flu shot clinic would have acted as a “dry run” for how a COVID-19 vaccine may be distributed once it becomes widely available, said Gallaher, the pharmacy manager.
“It’s not clear when it’s gong to hit but we do know one is coming,” he said. “We want to have practice and an efficient way to administer to largest number of people.”
Once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved and released, there will not be enough at first to offer it to everyone, according to the state Department of Health. Federal and state officials will set priority groups, which could include essential workers, health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, according to the department.
Krager said he thinks there will be a lot of different ways organizations distribute the influenza vaccine this year, as well as the COVID vaccine when it’s ready.
“I think we’re going to see a lot of creative ideas like that to deliver things to people in a way that will hopefully increase amount of people able to get vaccinated,” he said.
