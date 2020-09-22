Health officials clarify school recommendations during case count jump

Cowlitz County health officials Tuesday clarified that their new recommendation that school districts wait at least one week before restarting in-person classes does not mandate that schools pause their move into hybrid learning models.
Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy public health officer, instead cautioned districts to keep a close eye on the county's case count as the week moves forward and adapt their plans accordingly. The county is at this point leaving it up to each district to decide whether to delay their reopening timelines or decrease in-person class sizes, he said.
The new recommendation also may leave Kelso and Longview, the county's two biggest districts, with different start-dates for hybrid learning.
"It was kind of a blanket recommendation we gave," Krager said. "Each school district has different situations with buildings and staff. So not everyone is moving forward at the exact same pace."
The county public health recommendation, which was released Monday, came after Kelso School District approved a return-to-school timeline but before Longview School District could pass a similar plan. The recommendation to postpone resumption of limited in-school instruction followed a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county, including a 28-case jump Monday and a 14-case jump Tuesday.
“Depending on what the rest of the week looks like, there still might be some room to have some limited in-person learning, especially for really small groups," Krager said. "I haven’t completely ruled that out. But I was very surprised to see we had 28 cases reported over the weekend.”
School officials in Kelso approved their hybrid learning plan — with students ultimately doing two days of in-person school and three days remote — on Sept. 14. The timeline proposes starting on Sept. 28 with students in grades K-2.
On Tuesday district spokesperson Michele Nerland said the health department's recommendation hasn't affected that timeline so far, although it is subject to change depending upon local health conditions.
"Kelso School District continues to be in daily contact with the Department of Health. We are very closely monitoring the local health conditions," Nerland said. "As they currently remain in the mid-moderate range, our plans to begin hybrid learning with K-2 students on Sept. 28 tentatively stand."
Longview School Board members had planned to approve a similar plan Monday night but decided to postpone their vote. Superintendent Dan Zorn asked the board to hold off due to the health officials' request. (A more detailed report on the school board meeting is available online at TDN.com.)
“My intention tonight was to have you vote on this recommendation, but I am asking that the board postpone it for one week so we have an opportunity to see if this is just a one-time spike or if we will see it start to drop back down,” Zorn said.
Cowlitz County is currently in the "moderate" level of COVID-19 activity, at 38 new cases per 100,000 people in the two-week period from Sept. 2 to Sept. 15. The state recommends distance learning with gradual expansion of in-person learning, beginning with elementary students for counties with a moderate level of virus activity, or a rate of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000.
For areas with low virus activity, or a rate of below 25 per 100,000, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.
Although districts should work with the local county health official when making a reopening plan, the decision to reopen schools lies primarily with the districts themselves, according to state Department of Health representatives. Districts can stray from some parts of the state's recommendations as long as all of the mandated safety rules, such as mandatory face masks, are followed, said DOH spokesperson Ginny Streeter.
"There is clear guidance in the guidance document. But the key word there is guidance," she said.
That means that reopening plans and schedules may vary from district to district, even if the schools are in the same county, Streeter added.
Local health officials hold the ultimate authority, though, and the health officer can stop or change a district's plans — or close schools altogether.
"We generally don't use that authority unless there are really extreme circumstances," Krager said. "That's not a route we like to take."
Usually the districts follow the state and local recommendations closely, he said.
Before officially moving Longview to a hybrid model, Zorn said he wants the support of the county health department. On Monday he emailed Krager to ask for a support letter. (Some districts use the letters for liability insurance purposes, Krager explained.)
In his email reply, Krager told Zorn that he wanted to wait at least one week before making a recommendation because the rate of cases appears to be increasing. “While it’s not built into the current report yet,” county data shows the rate of cases between Sept. 6 through Sept. 19 jumped to 54 cases per 100,000, Krager wrote.
“And as more cases are reported that were collected (on) the 17th, 18th and 19th, we’ll likely see that number go up,” he wrote.
Although the newer rate is still within the moderate range, Krager wrote that the upward trend is “concerning.”
“I’d like to wait at least one week before making a recommendation. If we seem to plateau this week and are still within that moderate range, I’d feel more comfortable writing that letter,” Krager wrote.
Zorn told the board he did not want to “move without the health department being with us on that.” According to a timeline proposal, Longview students in grades pre-K through 2 would start on the hybrid model first on Oct. 5. They would attend school two days a week in-person and three days a week remotely.
Board members agreed that it was best to follow Krager’s advice and wait on formalizing the timeline. They plan to vote on the plan at a Sept. 28 meeting.
“I think it’s wise to wait a week just to kind of see if it’s worse than it is, and get their opinion,” said board member Barb Westrick. “I think that’s a wise move, because we want to err on the side of caution.”
Waiting will mean Longview schools would begin hybrid learning about a week after their neighboring district in Kelso, if that district doesn't change it's start-date.
Return-to-school plans also vary among smaller districts. For example, Kalama schools plans to start hybrid learning on Oct. 12, "unless public health officials deem it unsafe," according to the district's website. Woodland schools had planned to reopen on Sept. 28 but decided to delay that plan after two district staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.
And two private schools in Longview — St. Rose Catholic School and Three Rivers Christian School — have had students in the classroom for at least a week already.
"It's hard to look at a whole county ... and each school district with its unique situation on how many kids there are, how many clasrooms ... and say that everyone has to follow these exact guidelines," Krager said.
Krager said he doesn't expect the differences to cause any major challenges or problems. County health officials have worked with every district to created plans for limiting the spread of COVID-19 and responding to potential cases.
Schools that start later on can learn by watching their neighboring districts, he added.
"I want to get kids back to school. I think it's our biggest priority," Krager said. "And I just want to make sure it's done safely."
