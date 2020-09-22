Health officials clarify school recommendations during case count jump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County health officials Tuesday clarified that their new recommendation that school districts wait at least one week before restarting in-person classes does not mandate that schools pause their move into hybrid learning models.

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy public health officer, instead cautioned districts to keep a close eye on the county's case count as the week moves forward and adapt their plans accordingly. The county is at this point leaving it up to each district to decide whether to delay their reopening timelines or decrease in-person class sizes, he said.

The new recommendation also may leave Kelso and Longview, the county's two biggest districts, with different start-dates for hybrid learning.

"It was kind of a blanket recommendation we gave," Krager said. "Each school district has different situations with buildings and staff. So not everyone is moving forward at the exact same pace."

The county public health recommendation, which was released Monday, came after Kelso School District approved a return-to-school timeline but before Longview School District could pass a similar plan. The recommendation to postpone resumption of limited in-school instruction followed a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county, including a 28-case jump Monday and a 14-case jump Tuesday.