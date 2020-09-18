Health official: COVID cases at senior facilities show ongoing virus risk

Cowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 606. As of Friday, 511 cases were considered recovered. Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. Cowlitz County has recorded six COVID-19 deaths and one death of a virus patient not caused by COVID-19.

The county has recorded 29 new cases this week, compared to 20 new cases reported each of the previous two weeks.

Krager said the health department is strongly focused on getting kids back to in-person school in some capacity, and the more the county are able to suppress infections, the safer it will be for children and staff to be at school.

State recommendations for when schools should begin hybrid or in-person learning are, in-part, based on rate of new cases per 100,000 within a two week period. The state recommends distance learning with gradual expansion of in-person learning, beginning with elementary students for counties with a moderate level of virus activity, or a rate of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000. For areas with low virus activity, or a rate of below 25 per 100,000, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.

Cowlitz County has been at a moderate level of COVID-19 activity for about six weeks, according to the health department's weekly virus data report.

