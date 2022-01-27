Health experts encourage ramp, sidewalk addition in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — City officials are planning to fix dozens of downtown sidewalk ramps and add a cyclist and pedestrian path near Interstate 5's exit 49 this winter as part of a long-running plan encouraged by county health officials.

Proponents say the transportation work is a win for health and mobility: Locals will have more access to physical activity, and people who can't step on sidewalks or afford cars can still reach city destinations.

The projects are part of the national model called Complete Streets, where roads are designed for users of all ages and abilities, not just motorists, by adding options such as sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes.

Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse called the concept "a mindset change." Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Communication Manager Stefanie Donahue said the plan could make residents healthier.

Health meets transportation work

Donahue said county health officials encourage local cities to adopt Complete Streets ordinances to promote healthy lifestyles.

Cowlitz County residents are more likely to have unhealthy habits, like gaining weight or smoking, than Washingtonians overall, according to a 2016 county report. The report states Cowlitz County residents have an 8% higher rate of being overweight or obese and a 7% higher rate of smoking than the state average.

Vorse said county health officials were "instrumental" in Castle Rock's Complete Street ordinance adoption in 2017, but Donahue said the department hasn't helped others cities create a similar municipal code since then because of staffing shortages. About 150 cities have adopted Complete Streets ordinances throughout the state, including Castle Rock in 2017 and Longview in 2019, according to the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.

Castle Rock projects

Castle Rock officials plan to bring 34 downtown sidewalk ramps up to American Disabilities Act accessibility and add a 10-foot wide, 200-foot long path by March near the Castle Rock Visitor Information Center for cyclists and pedestrians.

Bids for both projects came in under the city engineers' estimates, but higher than the $200,000 of state funding the city received for the work in 2019, said Vorse. No decision has been made on who will complete the work, he added, but said he is reviewing whether city crews can cover a portion of the project to cut costs.

The concrete path at the visitor's center will be part of the city's Six Rivers Trail, a roughly 41-mile nonmotorized pathway designed to span the county.

The paved pathway is designed to run from the newly installed pedestrian island at the southbound onramp to I-5 at exit 49 to the visitor center's parking lot and beyond. The state also awarded Castle Rock $374,000 in early 2022 to continue work on the city's portion of the Six Rivers Trail, with such improvements as adding pedestrian lights at the same exit by spring 2023, Vorse said.

Vorse said drivers who park at the visitor center can use the new path to safely reach businesses east of the I-5 overpass, or head the other direction to reach the city's Riverfront Trail downtown that connects to the Six Rivers Trail, which is expected eventually reach Woodland.

