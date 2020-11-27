Health department leaves choice to schools on remote learning, reporting cases publicly, with mixed results

This reflects the same reason the department has given for not confirming or sharing workplace outbreaks or other clusters of cases.

“Health and Human Services has long held the position that we wouldn’t divulge information that ran the risk of violating patient confidentiality and privacy,” Herrera said.

He added that as schools have been given the choice of how and when they reopen, it could be difficult to create any one “catch-all” public reporting method, as “each district is operating independently.”

Cowlitz County deputy health director Dr. Steve Krager said while the possibility of a dashboard is still “up in the air,” it depends on how many cases appear in schools and if there’s public demand for it.

“It is certainly a way to keep the public up to date, but the other thing is I’m very confident that schools are notifying parents when those things happen,” Krager said. “I’m not sure if it totally necessary to let the greater public know. We’re not trying to hide anything – the schools have been pretty open.”

He said such a dashboard takes a lot of staff time, and districts might not have the resources to maintain one.