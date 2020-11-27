Health department leaves choice to schools on remote learning, reporting cases publicly, with mixed results

Local school districts in Washington have been given the authority to make individual choices on how to react to rising COVID-19 cases, plus how, and if, to report virus cases in schools to the public.
These options have led to a wide variation in actions and announcements by Cowlitz County schools.
All schools are using a series of parent letters for different scenarios, such as a student who tested positive in the child’s school, in the specific classroom or if their child is considered to have had a close contact with an infected person. Districts worked with the health department to craft these letters.
How schools report casesLongview School District is taking the most transparent approach, using a COVID-19 activity dashboard to share all positive COVID-19 results in schools.
Castle Rock is using a similar system, as is Kelso. Kelso’s dashboard is only reporting school-based exposures, or cases that arise after a positive case is confirmed. That does not include the initial positive case.
Woodland school officials, which announced the temporary closure of elementary schools in mid-September because two staff members tested positive, said they will not be publicly sharing any information about COVID-19 cases.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said that’s “because of the privacy concerns under FERPA and HIPPA” and due to the small size of the community.
“If you say you have three student cases, as soon as we do that people say I know who that is,” Green said.
In Kalama, the district isn’t sharing a dashboard, but spokesman Nick Shanmac said “if we start to see an increase in cases we may do so.”
A Toutle Lake reopening plan said the district would notify families via email if a student or staff member were diagnosed with COVID-19, but school officials were not available for further details last week.
In Clark County, the health department publishes a school case reporting webpage that shares the date the COVID-19 test was administered, whether the case is a student, staff member or visitor to the school, which school the case is at and if they were exposed at school. The dashboard is updated every week.
While individual school districts in Cowlitz have chosen to use similar dashboards, the department of health is not likely to host a centralized site, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management spokesperson Ralph Herrera said.
“As school move toward reopening, they each establish their own protocols and procedures for notification and communication,” Herrera said last week. “That’s why Cowlitz County Health and Human Services has steered clear. It wouldn’t be appropriate for Health and Human Services to comment. The schools are supposed to be commenting on what their own situations are.”
This reflects the same reason the department has given for not confirming or sharing workplace outbreaks or other clusters of cases.
“Health and Human Services has long held the position that we wouldn’t divulge information that ran the risk of violating patient confidentiality and privacy,” Herrera said.
He added that as schools have been given the choice of how and when they reopen, it could be difficult to create any one “catch-all” public reporting method, as “each district is operating independently.”
Cowlitz County deputy health director Dr. Steve Krager said while the possibility of a dashboard is still “up in the air,” it depends on how many cases appear in schools and if there’s public demand for it.
“It is certainly a way to keep the public up to date, but the other thing is I’m very confident that schools are notifying parents when those things happen,” Krager said. “I’m not sure if it totally necessary to let the greater public know. We’re not trying to hide anything – the schools have been pretty open.”
He said such a dashboard takes a lot of staff time, and districts might not have the resources to maintain one.
Krager said rather the more important metric to focus on would be whether school transmissions were occurring, and “we’re not really seeing that.”
“That’s not always been the case,” Krager said. “In some countries it did drive transmission if they didn’t have safety measures, but what we’re learning is the safety measures that schools have in place are pretty effective.”
He added that the current high rate of community transmission is “a little bit in uncharted territory” when it comes to the effect on schools.
“It is hard for schools and hard for us a little bit given how often those (cases) are occurring, but we’re happy to see there’s not a lot of transmission,” he said.
Total cases in schools
According to Longview’s dashboard, as of Nov. 25 there have been a total of 20 people in the district who tested positive since Oct. 6. Only one St. Helens student and one staff member at Robert Gray were determined to have been exposed to the virus at school.
In Longview, pre-K-5 students and K-12 students in high-need special education groups had been back in buildings for about a month before they moved all students back to remote learning.
In Kelso, one high school student tested positive on Nov. 12 after being exposed at school. Kelso K-2 entered hybrid Sept. 28; grades 3-5 on Oct. 26; high school seniors on Nov. 2; and grades 6-8 on Nov. 9.
There have been two cases in Castle Rock schools since Nov. 3, which the district notes were not based on school exposure. Castle Rock kindergarteners through third-graders moved to a hybrid model Oct. 5, followed by third and fourth grades Oct. 19.
As of late October, one student tested positive in Toutle Lake, but updated data was not available. Toutle K-6 students started the year on Sept. 8 in a hybrid model, joined by 7-12 graders Nov. 2.
In Kalama, there has only been one positive case, Shanmac said. The district started bringing kindergarteners and first-graders fully into class four days a week since Oct. 19 and holding small, in-person instruction for grades 2-12.
However, most schools are scaling back in-person learning as the county enters its third week in the “high” level of transmission. When a county has more than 75 new cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period, the state health departments recommends bringing at least the students who most recently entered hybrid back to full remote.
Longview is returning all students to remote learning Nov. 30, while Kelso and Castle Rock plan to keep grades K-5 in hybrid learning programs. Woodland and Kalama will keep grades K-1 in hybrid programs, and send older students back to remote learning. Toutle will send grades 7-12 back to remote and keep younger grades in classrooms.
The health department announced Nov. 23 that it will no longer be “issuing a recommendation to schools” about what to do, because “the Department of Health’s Decision Tree identifies school administrators as having the final decision in how to provide instruction to their students.”
“Instead, we are providing an assessment of the most current COVID data in our community to support their decision-making, as well as guidance on time frames, which the Decision Tree does not include,” the report said.
Contact tracing
All districts use the same standard practices for contact tracing and follow state reopening guidelines, Krager said.
Krager said while the health department does notify schools if a student or a person in the student’s household has tested positive, sometimes parents report the case to the school first because the health provider calls the parent first.
“If we learn of a case we will share it with school and determine if contact tracing needs to happen, but if a school hears from a parent before us, they will call us,” Krager said.
There are small hang-ups sometimes, Krager said, like a provider expecting the lab to report the case to the health department, which can take a few days longer.
“If we are aware of a student that should not be at a school we tell the school,” Krager said.
The recent uptick in cases has slowed down the department’s ability to trace cases, Krager said. That’s where the “team effort” with the schools come in, because they know the contact information for families already and aid in contact tracing.
“We’re struggling to keep up with so many cases happening, so there’s a greater chance that it might be a day or two before we get to someone,” Krager said. “If we’re a little bit delayed notifying a school, it’s important that parents are being honest and upfront with the school.”
Krager said he hopes to see transmission rates down to “to reasonable levels, then everyone would be a lot more comfortable and confident” returning to schools.
“Everyone wants kids to be in school and it would just be so much simpler if we didn’t have to work in this world of uncertainty,” Krager said. “We’re balancing these huge risks and benefits. We’re at the worst point were ever been at and it throws a huge wrench in the risk management.”
Ultimately, he said “if we want to have more kids in school, we need to get our transmission rates down.”
