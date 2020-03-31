Health Care Foundation awards $300,000 in grants to local groups

Twelve local nonprofits and organizations will get shares of $300,000 in grants awarded Tuesday by the Health Care Foundation.

The Foundation was founded to perpetuate the community’s investment in the Monticello Medical Center, a former independent Longview hospital. It has awarded more than $13 million since 1984.

Grants awarded Tuesday:

• Castle Rock Police Department: $5,500 to purchase three external defibrillators.

• Children’s Community Resource: $25,000 to obtain healthcare access, engagement and coordination and supply weekend food boxes for homeless students in Longview and Kelso.

• CORE Health: $30,000 to assist CORE procure a Washington State medication license, develop a medication/medical records area and install hand sanitizers throughout its new shelter for medically fragile clients.

• Cowlitz Free Clinic: $60,000 to help provide health care for uninsured adults. The clinic also received $30,000 to support operations of its Cowlitz Denture Dental Program.

• Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: $18,000 for quarterly health and wellness training for Cowlitz County first responders, their families, administrators and agencies.