Health Care Foundation awards $300,000 in grants to local groups

Twelve local nonprofits and organizations will get shares of $300,000 in grants awarded Tuesday by the Health Care Foundation.
The Foundation was founded to perpetuate the community’s investment in the Monticello Medical Center, a former independent Longview hospital. It has awarded more than $13 million since 1984.
Grants awarded Tuesday:
• Castle Rock Police Department: $5,500 to purchase three external defibrillators.
• Children’s Community Resource: $25,000 to obtain healthcare access, engagement and coordination and supply weekend food boxes for homeless students in Longview and Kelso.
• CORE Health: $30,000 to assist CORE procure a Washington State medication license, develop a medication/medical records area and install hand sanitizers throughout its new shelter for medically fragile clients.
You have free articles remaining.
• Cowlitz Free Clinic: $60,000 to help provide health care for uninsured adults. The clinic also received $30,000 to support operations of its Cowlitz Denture Dental Program.
• Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: $18,000 for quarterly health and wellness training for Cowlitz County first responders, their families, administrators and agencies.
• FISH of Cowlitz County: $45,000 to pay for emergency prescriptions, dental care and medical services for the needy.
• Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services: $16,250 to help serve more members of the community.
• Lifeworks: $7,301 to provide antimicrobial flooring for the sensory integration room.
• Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Cowlitz County: $15,000 for vision and hearing care for low-income and homeless people.
• Lower Columbia School Gardens: $20,000 to support garden staff.
• Youth and Family Link: $25,000 to five local afterschool programs.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.