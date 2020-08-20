Head Start will offer parents in-person and fully virtual options

There will be a maximum capacity of two teachers and nine children in the classroom, according to the press release.

For children attending in-person, there will be daily temperature checks and health screenings. Face coverings will be required for adults and children, though some accommodations are available, the press release said. School bus transportation has yet to be determined.

However, the program now is only at 60% enrollment. If the classrooms aren’t fully enrolled by Sept. 1, then only the first group of children will be able to attend in-person, the press release said. Group 2 students will be served remotely until it is closer to full enrollment. The program is funded to serve 524 children and their families, Leasure said.

“While we understand this is not ideal, if assigned to Group 2, it is necessary to balance the teacher’s workload,” Leasure said.

Parents already enrolled will soon be asked which model they prefer. Head Start staff can deliver paperwork to families’ homes if needed, the press release said. When doing so, staff will follow strict guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing of at least 6 feet and keeping their visit to less than 15 minutes, and families will be asked to do the same, according to the release.