"He would be there in a heartbeat:" Family, friends mourn Robert Chick

Family and friends of a Castle Rock man who capsized and died while kayaking at Silver Lake Friday remembered him as an honest and trustworthy friend who loved hunting and fishing, and riding his side-by-side.

"He was a great older brother," Juan Chick said of his brother Robert Chick on Monday. "He’d knock you around when you needed it, and crack a beer with you when you did something you were proud of. He always held everybody in high respect. If you needed help, you'd give him a call and he’d be there right on the spot."

His brother took great pride in serving his country in the U.S. Army, too, Chick said. Family and friends said he served 8 years in active duty, including two tours of duty, and most recently was in the National Guard as a Staff sergeant.

Ashley Deyo, a classmate who dated Chick for two years, called him a "jack of all trades" who cared about his friends and family more than anything in the world.

"He would have done anything for any of us," Deyo said. "You could just tell him 'I think I need this,' and he would be there in a heartbeat."

Chick's friend Colton Crimmins called him a "very honorable man" who would do anything for the ones he cared about.