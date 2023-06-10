People with ideas on how to prevent or minimize local flooding can comment on a draft county plan through June 23.

The goal of the Cowlitz County Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan is to minimize the long-term risk of flooding for both life and property.

The plan assesses risks associated with flooding and outlines strategies the community can adopt to reduce the impacts of such events. The plan also includes goals, objectives and policies to help local agencies design projects and secure funds for flood protection.

To read the draft, visit www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2865/FloodPlan or visit the Cowlitz County Department of Building and Planning located at 207 N. 4th Ave. in Kelso.

For more information, contact Adam Trimble at trimblea@cowlitzwa.gov or 306-577-3042.