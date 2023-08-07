The Cowlitz County Public Facilities District is creating a master plan on the Cowlitz County Event Center, the 47 acres located at 1900 Seventh Ave. in Longview. The plan aims to guide longterm improvements at the center, and the district is also working with the city of Longview to understand current needs and potential changes to the Mint Valley Racquet and Fitness Complex.
People can take a roughly four-minute survey about potential plans at https://tinyurl.com/mr8ue92j through Aug. 13.
Contact normgk@gmail.com or 360-430-7883 for assistance with the survey.