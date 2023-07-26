People interested in helping spruce up Longview parks can apply to receive thousands of dollars in city money to create their vision.

Longview's Neighborhood Park Grant program is entering its 26th year of providing matching funds to groups, organizations and schools looking to enhance the city's park system and applications are due Sept. 1.

A city press release says $21,000 is available for capital improvement projects. The overall grant budget is $25,000 annually.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will review the applications received and recommend projects to the City Council.

Projects can include land acquisition, playground equipment purchase, picnic shelters, benches, signs, landscape enhancements, constructing sports courts like tennis and basketball facilities, developing hiking and biking paths, and enhancing athletic fields.

Pick up applications at the recreation office at 2920 Douglas St., or access them online at www.mylongview.com/recreation. For more details, call 360-442-5400.