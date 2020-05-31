HASA Inc. donates 300 gallons of bleach for COVID-19 cleanup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a February fire made about 300 gallon jugs of bleach unsuitable for sale but still usable, HASA Inc. decided to donate it to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management for pandemic disinfecting efforts.

The containers sustained heat and smoke damage in the February 27 fire that destroyed the Longview bottling plant in Longview, but tests showed the bleach still met industry standards, according to a Friday press release.

Normally, product that can’t be sold would be disposed of. But when Pacific Northern Environmental-Cowlitz Clean Sweep supervisor Clark Hislop arrived to handle the clean up from the fire, he suggested that it be donated instead, according to the press release.

HASA plant manager John Musso liked the suggestion, and said in the press release that he knew there was a “tremendous need” for cleaning products.

“By donating to DEM, our hope is that in some small way we have helped our community through our misfortune,” Musso said in a prepared statement.

He added that he hoped schools, care facilities and businesses in need would reach out to the DEM to get some of the bleach, so they would have “one less cost ... during this difficult time.”

Agencies or businesses interested in getting some of the bleach should call DEM coordinator Larry Hembree at 360-577-3130 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.