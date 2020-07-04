Harlie's Angels breaks ground on basketball court at Lake Sacajawea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer DesArmo received the “best present” she could get on her birthday Wednesday when she broke ground on Harlie’s Hoops, a covered basketball court at Lake Sacajawea.

DesArmo, founder of nonprofit Harlie’s Angels, has worked on the project for three years.

Harlie’s Angels is a faith-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping teens grow into responsible young adults through sports, service and fellowship. DesArmo and her husband, Jeff, founded the

organization after 15-year-old Harlie was struck by a car and died in 2013.

“I think Harlie would be very proud of what we’re doing in her name,” DesArmo said. “It makes my heart happy that we’re finally at this finish line to give this back to the community that’s helped us through the grief process.”

DesArmo said the No. 1 thing kids at the Boulevard Teen

Center told her they wanted was a covered basketball court.

The steel structure will be about 60 feet by 90 feet and 26 feet tall. It will be located within the existing fenced area at the Teen Center on the Kessler

Boulevard side of the lake near 21st Avenue.