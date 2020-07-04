Harlie's Angels breaks ground on basketball court at Lake Sacajawea

Jennifer DesArmo received the “best present” she could get on her birthday Wednesday when she broke ground on Harlie’s Hoops, a covered basketball court at Lake Sacajawea.
DesArmo, founder of nonprofit Harlie’s Angels, has worked on the project for three years.
Harlie’s Angels is a faith-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping teens grow into responsible young adults through sports, service and fellowship. DesArmo and her husband, Jeff, founded the
organization after 15-year-old Harlie was struck by a car and died in 2013.
“I think Harlie would be very proud of what we’re doing in her name,” DesArmo said. “It makes my heart happy that we’re finally at this finish line to give this back to the community that’s helped us through the grief process.”
DesArmo said the No. 1 thing kids at the Boulevard Teen
Center told her they wanted was a covered basketball court.
The steel structure will be about 60 feet by 90 feet and 26 feet tall. It will be located within the existing fenced area at the Teen Center on the Kessler
Boulevard side of the lake near 21st Avenue.
DesArmo said it was “awesome” for all the supporters of the project to see it begin after three years. Construction will begin in earnest within two weeks and ideally wrap up by the end of August, she said.
Harlie’s Angels held multiple fundraisers to help pay for the $220,000 court, DesArmo said. The project also received grants and companies have donated time and materials to build it.
The project has received a positive reaction, DesArmo said. Many people are excited and grateful she stuck through the long process, she said. Although there were many times that most people would have given up, DesArmo said the door was always still open enough for her to push through to the next step.
DesArmo said she’s looking forward to going back to “small potatoes” projects and get back on the ground working with local teens. make sure they have what they need and know they’re loved
The project, and everything the organization does, wouldn’t be possible without its supporters, DesArmo said.
“I’m so grateful they believe in what we’re doing, whether that’s helping teenagers buy jeans or building basketball courts, they’re willing to help with the small stuff and big stuff.”
