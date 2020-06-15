Hand washing and worship: Calvary Community Church reopened Sunday

“There are definitely additional costs but that’s just kind of what it is,” Curry said. “Churches need to be flexible and adapt in light of the circumstances that face us. That’s what has happened in the past and this (pandemic) happens to be our thing.”

But with the upgrades comes new opportunity as well, Curry said.

“This has made us much more aware of the possibilities of getting our service out there in its entirely,” he said.

In the past, the church had streamed video into a separate room in the building for nursing mothers, he said, and had recorded the sermons. But the pandemic meant they learned to livestream the entire service onto both YouTube and Facebook.

That’s shown him how the church could have greater engagement online both with people in its congregation and outside of it.

“Even when this is all lifted, we will probably continue to livestream forever,” Curry said. “Why not?”

Baker said the pandemic had expanded everyone’s view of church and community.

“I think the experience has been stretching for everybody and has opened our eyes to make the best of the little blips of time that we have for people and not take them for granted,” Baker said.