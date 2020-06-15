Hand washing and worship: Calvary Community Church reopened Sunday

It was “bring your own Bible” Sunday at Calvary Community Church as 50 parishioners clapped and swayed together for the first time in months, doing so in socially distanced pews to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.
With temperature checks at the door, mandatory masks and no shared hymn books or Bibles, the service was atypical, but that didn’t matter to the attendees.
Nona Inman, who has attended the Longview church for the past eight years, said the service went great.
“It’s nice to be here. This is what the building is for, to worship God as a group, together,” she said after the 10 a.m. service.
And Ron Jones, who has worshiped at Calvary for the past 10 years, said the pandemic has been a challenge for him, and he came to “worship the Lord and give honor to him.”
“The most important things in this life are relationships,” he said. “First is your relationship with the Lord. Second is your relationship with others and family.”
That’s been particularly tough for Jones, who said he has not seen his two young great-grandchildren in months.
While from the well-spaced pews, the service progressed effortlessly, a lot of work behind the scenes went into it, Pastor Eugene Curry said. Among other tasks, hymn books were removed and signs had to be put up reminding worshipers about social distancing rules.
“Knowing the spectrum of views in the congregation, some of (the congregation) are very accepting of all this and some more frustrated. So I included a few passages on the signs that remind people as Christians we have a responsibility to be good citizens and follow the guidance of our political leaders,” Curry said.
Instead of hugs and handshakes, people were encouraged to wave or blow a kiss during the service, and they didn't sing along from the pews.
Curry also spent some time before the service testing out how his voice carried through a mask versus a face shield. While he started with a face shield, he traded it halfway through for a cloth mask because the shield kept fogging up.
“It went as well as we could have hoped,” Curry said of the first service of the day. “We haven’t had any catastrophic failures yet, so I’m glad we continued that record.”
Inman said she was impressed that Curry and the band were able to sing and preach so clearly behind masks.
“They sounded great. I don’t know how they did it,” she said, adding that she found the mask uncomfortable because it made her allergies flare up.
However, all of the changes took less time than Curry has been putting into editing videos of services lately, he said. And now that the building is reopened, the church will livestream the services instead of pre-recording them.
Attendance is capped at 50 per service, which Curry said is about a sixth of the total congregation, so Calvary is holding two services on Sunday instead of one.
Curry said attendees use an app to sign up for a service in advance and are checked off on a list when they arrive.
Pastor Bill Baker said he thought people were eager to return to worship in a community setting.
“I just think people yearn for Christian fellowship and community. And even as we keep our distance from one another with masks, you can still wave and say hello to someone you haven’t seen in months,” Baker said.
And while he and his wife have been watching the online services and “feel inspired,” it doesn’t compare to the real thing, he said.
The church held a “drive in” service the weekend before and seeing everyone was a refreshing change, Baker said.
They were able to take communion with pre-sealed, individual hosts and wine, he said, and he stood at the parking lot exit to wave at everyone as they drove past.
“I saw a lot of people I hadn’t seen during the whole pandemic. It was a blessing and enriching,” Baker said.
On Sunday, the church provided masks and gloves at the door and hand sanitizer throughout the building, and it limited the number of people in the restroom at one time. Curry said the church wanted “to make it as easy as possible for people.”
As for following social distancing, “that’s pretty familiar to everyone at this point,” he added.
Eric Johnson, who has attended Calvary for five years, said the changes are “what you make of it.”
“It’s not what we want. We want more, but we take what we can get,” he said before Sunday’s service.
He did like seeing everyone around him, he said, because watching from home can be isolating.
“There might be 1,000 people online but you don’t know that,” Johnson said.
While Curry said this Sunday they’re “playing it pretty straightforward,” the church hopes to add its childcare “Kidz Church” back eventually. But that’s “a whole added layer of complexity.”
“We’re trying to start off with a modest goal then adding the complexity and bells and whistles the second, third and fourth week,” Curry said.
And the online services will continue, he said, both due to the cap and because “some people are still a little leery of the idea of crowds.”
All the adaptions haven’t come without a cost, Curry said. While he didn’t share an exact number, he said the church had to upgrade its internet service to livestream, and it also had to purchase more cameras and a computer that could edit videos. That’s in addition to masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
“There are definitely additional costs but that’s just kind of what it is,” Curry said. “Churches need to be flexible and adapt in light of the circumstances that face us. That’s what has happened in the past and this (pandemic) happens to be our thing.”
But with the upgrades comes new opportunity as well, Curry said.
“This has made us much more aware of the possibilities of getting our service out there in its entirely,” he said.
In the past, the church had streamed video into a separate room in the building for nursing mothers, he said, and had recorded the sermons. But the pandemic meant they learned to livestream the entire service onto both YouTube and Facebook.
That’s shown him how the church could have greater engagement online both with people in its congregation and outside of it.
“Even when this is all lifted, we will probably continue to livestream forever,” Curry said. “Why not?”
Baker said the pandemic had expanded everyone’s view of church and community.
“I think the experience has been stretching for everybody and has opened our eyes to make the best of the little blips of time that we have for people and not take them for granted,” Baker said.
For Skip and Pat Mitchell, who have been attending the church since 1992, being back in the building could be summed up in one word: “Yay.”
They hadn’t been able to watch the online services, Pat said, so Curry had been dropping off a DVD of his sermon every week.
To finally view it live was a welcome change, Skip said, because “for us, this is home.”
