Cowlitz County workers will complete landscaping work at the Hall of Justice in Kelso Sept. 18-22, which may cause traffic delays. The northbound lane on First Avenue and the adjacent sidewalk, as well as some parking areas, will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Full-road closures may also be necessary with a delay of up to 15 minutes.
Workers will be trimming trees on the Hall of Justice campus and removing dead and dying trees located north of the building and in the center medians of the south parking lot, according to a county press release.