Half of Longview School District staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine by week's end

By the end of the week, about half of Longview teachers and school staff will have received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, school officials said Tuesday. This is about one week after President Joe Biden and Gov. Jay Inslee announced a focus on getting teachers vaccinated to speed up the reopening of schools.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said that the district worked quickly once K-12 educators were added to current eligibility tiers, drawing on partnerships with local health providers and work that Educational Service District 112 has done to get the system ready for teacher vaccinations.
“I feel real good about where we’re at after just a week,” Zorn said, emphasizing the cooperation between schools and local health departments.
Zorn said the district has been working closely with Kaiser Permanente, PeaceHealth and Legacy medical providers to arrange the appointments. The district sent out a pre-registration form earlier this week and got about 300 responses from staff. Medical providers then reached out and attached appointments for the staff members, some after school hours, some on Wednesdays when the district is fully remote, and others at a special Saturday clinic.
“That way, our people don’t have to be pulled away from their kids (in the classroom) to get the vaccine,” Zorn said.
Next week, the district will do the same thing, Zorn said, and make sure that all school staff who want a vaccine have the chance to sign up through the district. A district survey indicated that about 75% of district staff intend to get the vaccine, he said.
Districts spokesman Rick Parrish said there would be more opportunities for local educators coming soon.
Zorn said that vaccines were “one more layer of safety” in addition to masks, physical distancing, strict cleaning regimens and upgraded air filtration systems in the schools.
For the third week, about 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccine site on Wednesday and Thursday. People claimed the appointments slower than the previous two weeks, but all slots were filled by 8 a.m. Tuesday after becoming available at 2 p.m. Monday.
The slots likely filled up slower this week because the vaccine is increasingly available throughout the county, said Stefanie Donahue, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services communications manager.
Safeway/Albertsons, Walmart, Kroger, Rite Aid, Costco and Health Mart pharmacies in Washington are receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. In Cowlitz County, this includes four Safeway pharmacies, Fred Meyer in Longview, Rite Aid in Kelso and Longview and Walmart pharmacies on Seventh Avenue in Longview and in Woodland, according to VaccineFinder.org.
PeaceHealth, Kaiser Permanente and Cowlitz Family Health Center are also receiving doses through the state and are administering them to eligible patients.
Donahue said last week it’s difficult for the county to track how much vaccine has been delivered to Cowlitz County providers because some is coming through the state and some is coming through the federal program, but supply is improving.
As of Saturday, Cowlitz County providers had administered nearly 26,170 doses, according to the state Department of Health.
The local numbers still lag behind the rest of the state. More than 13,256 residents have received their first dose, about 10.5% of the county’s population.
Cowlitz County has the second-lowest percentage of the population fully vaccinated, with just over 6%, or 6,586 residents, according to the state. Lewis County has the lowest percent of residents with both doses, at 5.95%, or 4,730 people.
Statewide, 17.3% of residents have received their first dose and 9.9% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday. Washington providers had given more than 2 million doses as of Saturday, with a seven-day average of 45,380 doses.
Cowlitz County Tuesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized.
The county has recorded 4,333 cases and 58 COVID-19 deaths total.