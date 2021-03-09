Half of Longview School District staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine by week's end

By the end of the week, about half of Longview teachers and school staff will have received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, school officials said Tuesday. This is about one week after President Joe Biden and Gov. Jay Inslee announced a focus on getting teachers vaccinated to speed up the reopening of schools.

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said that the district worked quickly once K-12 educators were added to current eligibility tiers, drawing on partnerships with local health providers and work that Educational Service District 112 has done to get the system ready for teacher vaccinations.

“I feel real good about where we’re at after just a week,” Zorn said, emphasizing the cooperation between schools and local health departments.

Zorn said the district has been working closely with Kaiser Permanente, PeaceHealth and Legacy medical providers to arrange the appointments. The district sent out a pre-registration form earlier this week and got about 300 responses from staff. Medical providers then reached out and attached appointments for the staff members, some after school hours, some on Wednesdays when the district is fully remote, and others at a special Saturday clinic.

“That way, our people don’t have to be pulled away from their kids (in the classroom) to get the vaccine,” Zorn said.