Haircuts and hand sanitizer: A Phase 2 Field Guide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County has been cleared for Phase 2 for nearly a week, but rules and expectations for social distancing and sanitation differ from business-to-business. Here's what you might be asked to do to stay safe in a typical day of shopping, pumping iron, getting your hair done, dining and visiting your favorite watering hole.

Businesses not yet cleared to open include nightclubs, theaters, pools and other group recreation facilities, libraries, museums and sporting events. Those will be brought back over Phases 3 and 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-step plan to reopen the economy.

Each category is linked in the online version of this story to the Governor's office page with more details.

Although most businesses are cleared for some level of re-opening, health officials still recommend you limit non-essential travel. Most businesses will encourage you to enter through only one primary door and to wear a face covering, and you also may see stores rearrange furniture or stocks to reduce crowding.

In general, employees that can't maintain a constant six feet of distance from eachother and customers are required to wear at least a cloth face covering under the state rules.