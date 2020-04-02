Gyms, fitness studios adapt during closures

“Especially in a time like this, our health is so important and physical activity is key for health,” said Sarkela, 37. “I would recommend a little movement and a little sweat for anyone dealing with depression because it will get those endorphins up and improve your mood instead of sending you into that downward spiral.”

Dixie Burns, co-owner of Complete Physique Anytime Fitness in Kalama, said she posts daily workout routines, nutrition ideas and inspirational quotes on her Facebook page. She is offering 50% off virtual relaxation and stress relief hypnosis sessions during the coronavirus pandemic. And she plans to start virtual training sessions this month.

Burns, 43, said she will continue online classes even after businesses are allowed to reopen.

“(Going online) has actually been in the back of my mind for a while because we are a small community and I thought it would help us reach other people,” Burns said. “When this happened, I thought, ‘This is what I have to do now.’ It was always kind of there and now it’s forced me to do it this way.”

To stay healthy while being cooped up, Burns recommended moving and stretching every 30 minutes. Sitting for long periods “really does a number to our bodies,” so people should try to get outside and walk every day.