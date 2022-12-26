Gusts up to 60 mph forecasted through Tuesday evening in Lower Columbia

High winds are forecasted early Tuesday and through the evening along the Interstate 5 corridor, in the northwest Oregon cities of St. Helens and Clatskanie, and the Greater Portland Metro area.

The National Weather Service forecasts sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected from the south.

Meteorologists say the strongest winds will occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible. They say winds will come from the west later in the afternoon.

Weather experts say unsecured objects could blow around and tree limbs could fall, possibly causing power outages.

Rain is forecasted throughout the week in Cowlitz County, and a flood advisory was issued Monday afternoon through 9:45 p.m. for the area, indicating urban areas and small streams could flood.