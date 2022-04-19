 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gusts up to 28 mph predicted Wednesday in Cowlitz County

Weather forecast

The National Weather Services calls for heavy rain and winds Wednesday. 

 NWS, Contributed

The Nation Weather Service calls for a rainy, windy Wednesday in the Lower Columbia River Valley with the possibility of hail.

Meteorologists say a brief, weak tornado could hit Willamette Valley, but such hazards are not predicted as far north as Cowlitz County.

The National Weather Service reports south and southeast winds could increase up to 17 mph early Wednesday in Cowlitz County, followed by gusts up to 28 mph with a 100% chance of precipitation and a chance of hail in the afternoon. Up to a quarter inch of new precipitation could fall.

Thunderstorms are possible before 8 p.m., with another half inch of new precipitation possible throughout the night.  

Meteorologists predict rain will completely subside by Saturday. 

