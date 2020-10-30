Gun sales up ahead of the election; Walmart restores gun, ammo displays

Local and national gun retailers continue to report higher-than-usual sales ahead of a controversial presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The retailers appear to be grappling with how to safely manage sales at a time of “civil unrest” in some areas of the country.
Cassondra Rosales, co-owner of Longview gun store Slapshot USA, said her sales are “definitely up,” and have been up since a big spike in March near the start of the pandemic.
Nationwide gun sales shot up in March, according to data published by online statistics website Statista.com. That month retailers sold nearly 2.6 million firearms, compared to 1.4 million the month prior and a monthly average of 1.1 million over the preceding year.
At the Longview Slapshot store, early sales focused on rifles, while more recent sales seem to focus on self-defense and personal-carry uses, Rosales said.
“The closer we’ve gotten to the election, I would say it’s gone up — specifically, pistol sales are up,” she said.
Ammunition sales also skyrocketed. Rosales expects that’s driven by a pre-existing shortage due to the pandemic, the political climate and fearmongering on social media.
“I think this has been more than in years past. ... But I do know every election year it becomes harder to find certain types of ammo and guns,” Rosales said. “This year it seems to be elevated. ... I would say it’s the hype from social media that’s making it worse.”
On Thursday Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, said it had removed firearms and ammo from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country. The items, however, had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.
The next day, Walmart reversed its decision, announcing Friday that the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated. The giant retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores, including the two Walmart locations in Longview.
The moves came after several days of protests, vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.
“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, “ Walmart said in a statement. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”
Rosales said she thinks every business has the right to decide what’s best for policy and safety. For Slapshot, she is “confident in the way we secure our stuff,” and doesn’t intend to make any changes to respond to political or social media trends. She will continue to share messages about gun safety, though, because “people educated about guns make safe guns.”
She noted that she’s seen a lot more first-time gun buyers in her shop lately. The leading reason they cite for shopping for a firearm? “They want to be able to protect their home, if necessary,” Rosales said. “Most (first-time buyers) are not buying to carry guns on their person. ... I wouldn’t say anyone is coming in to load up on guns so they can go out to the riots.”
Slapshot offers “pistol 101” classes, where Rosales and her father teach gun owners how to lock the safety, check a magazine and inspect ammo. She encourages all first-time gun buyers to take the class, and most of her recent customers have signed up.
“If people are too afraid, then they might react too dramatically and too quickly. ... There is a difference between being prepared and being fearful,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
