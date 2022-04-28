Ground beef, sirloin sold in late 2021 in Washington, Oregon may contain E. coli

Health officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service report six beef products distributed to Washington and Oregon stores late last year may have E. Coli.

A researcher confirmed the E.coli on a package with the use- or freeze-by date of Dec. 24. 2021. The USDA advises people to throw away the products if they are in their freezers.

Six of the roughly 1-pound foam trays of beef were made by Kroger and one by Laura’s Lean Beef. The products are no longer sold in stores, so an advisory was issued as opposed to a recall.

The Department of Agriculture says people can become sick, including with diarrhea and vomiting, two to eight days after consumption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.