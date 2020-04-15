Grocery workers support limits on customers, greater COVID-19 protections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About 3,000 union grocery and food workers across the nation have been directly affected by COVID-19, and 30 have died, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

UFCW represents 900,000 grocery workers across the country, including about 600 workers in the Kelso-Longview area.

And in a survey of 5,000 union members across the country, 29% said customers treated them somewhat poorly or very poorly, according to a press release. A vast majority also supported limiting the number of customers allowed in stores at a given time.

Exposed workers include those who have tested positive for the virus, are awaiting test results, have been hospitalized, have missed work due to self-quarantine or are symptomatic, according to a press release. It was not known whether they included any local union members, which account for 0.07% of the national membership.

Nevertheless, Miles Eshaia, communications lead for UFCW 555, which includes Oregon and Southwest Washington, said every grocery worker has been affected by the new coronavirus.