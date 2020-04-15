Grocery workers support limits on customers, greater COVID-19 protections

About 3,000 union grocery and food workers across the nation have been directly affected by COVID-19, and 30 have died, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.
UFCW represents 900,000 grocery workers across the country, including about 600 workers in the Kelso-Longview area.
And in a survey of 5,000 union members across the country, 29% said customers treated them somewhat poorly or very poorly, according to a press release. A vast majority also supported limiting the number of customers allowed in stores at a given time.
Exposed workers include those who have tested positive for the virus, are awaiting test results, have been hospitalized, have missed work due to self-quarantine or are symptomatic, according to a press release. It was not known whether they included any local union members, which account for 0.07% of the national membership.
Nevertheless, Miles Eshaia, communications lead for UFCW 555, which includes Oregon and Southwest Washington, said every grocery worker has been affected by the new coronavirus.
“There’s not any worker who is not feeling that,” he said Tuesday. “It’s one of the few industries that have not seen massive layoffs because people need food. It’s one of the few bastions preventing people from falling into chaos because if there’s no food, people start doing weird things. They’re on the front lines putting their health at risk to serve their community.”
Also in the survey, 85% of workers responded that customers are not practicing social distancing, 81% said customers are hoarding supplies or groceries, 62% said customers are blaming employees for shortages and 43% reported instances of customers shouting at employees.
To improve conditions, 72% of those surveyed supported a limit on the number of customers in stores. There also was significant support for banning unruly customers, hiring more security, hiring more workers and advertisements with customer safety tips.
“What we would ask of all people out there in grocery stores, is that people are out there taking care of you. Please take care of them by adhering to what is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Eshaia said.
Some of these recommendations include staying 6 feet away from others while shopping and in lines, covering the mouth and nose with a cloth mask, and shopping during off hours such as early morning or late night. In addition, shoppers should try to disinfect the cart and use touchless payment methods.
