Grocery workers, others in congregate settings eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, grocery workers, law enforcement, firefighters, public transit and other workers in congregate settings, as well as pregnant people and those with certain disabilities, are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Washington.
The group joins the nearly 1.7 million healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, those 65 and older, 50 and older in multigenerational homes, K-12 educators and childcare staff already eligible.
“We’re glad eligibility is expanding to more people who are most at risk,” said Stefanie Donahue, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services communications manager. “Ultimately, we want the COVID-19 vaccine to be accessible for everyone in Cowlitz County who wants it. Moving to the next tier of the state’s distribution plan gets us one step closer to reaching that goal.”
Amy Asher, RiverCities Transit manager, said she hasn’t surveyed the staff to find out how many will get the vaccine. She said some reported they got the shot at the county vaccination site when they became eligible in an earlier phase of the state’s vaccine plan.
“I am relieved that our transit workers are now eligible to receive the vaccine,” Asher said. “They are essential workers that have been working closely with the public continuously throughout the pandemic.”
Asher said she has passed vaccination information from the county along to the staff so those interested can make an appointment as soon as they are eligible.
Fred Meyer is educating employees and customers on the vaccines’ safety through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resources, as well as its own health care personnel, Fred Meyer spokesperson Jeffery Temple said in a statement Tuesday.
“As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we strongly encourage everyone – associates and customers – to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible to do so,” Temple said.
The company is one of several in the county incentivizing employees to receive the vaccine. Fred Meyer will award its 370 employees a $100 bonus if they are inoculated, according to the company.
Temple said the company is committed to making the vaccine accessible through Fred Meyer’s in-store pharmacies and clinics to employees based on vaccine availability.
United Food and Commercial Workers Union 555, which represents 28,000 workers in Southwest Washington and Oregon, applauded the eligibility timeline when it was announced earlier this month.
“We’ve taken the position that if people want to get vaccinated, they should be able to do so,” UFCW spokesperson Miles Eshaia said Tuesday. “I think people are excited to sign up.”
Eshaia said it would make sense if many grocery workers got the vaccine at the pharmacy located in their workplace, but where workers get vaccinated ultimately depends on supply.
In Cowlitz County, Fred Meyer, Safeway, Walmart and Rite Aid pharmacies administer the COVID-19 vaccine, and eligible people can make appointments online as supply allows.
Eligible people also can make vaccine appointments through healthcare providers and mass vaccination sites.
Cowlitz County residents eligible for vaccination can call 833-375-0291 to schedule an appointment through PeaceHealth, according to the organization’s website.
Kaiser Permanente has few appointments available because of limited vaccine supply, according to its website. Kaiser members and non-members can check for appointments at kp.org.
The state-led mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield is administering first doses this week, according to the Department of Health. People can schedule an appointment at doh.wa.gov.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is working to send mobile vaccination teams to high-risk populations in the county, Donahue said. The county is identifying workplaces with congregate settings for mobile clinics, which could happen over the coming weeks, but no dates or locations have been confirmed, she said.
As of Saturday, Washington providers have given 2.44 million doses, with a current seven-day average of 42,551. About 20.7% of Washington residents have initiated vaccination and nearly 12% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
Cowlitz County providers had given 33,025 doses as of Saturday. About 18,120 county residents initiated vaccination, or 16.6%. Nearly 8,390 were fully vaccinated, or 7.7%.
In Oregon, grocery staff and other frontline workers will be eligible no later than May 1, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Earlier this month, UFCW 555 called for Gov. Kate Brown to move grocery workers up the vaccination line.
Others newly eligible in Washington, including migrant and seasonal farm workers, workers in seafood, agriculture, food processing, and pregnant people, will be eligible in Oregon no later than March 29.