Grocery workers, others in congregate settings eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, grocery workers, law enforcement, firefighters, public transit and other workers in congregate settings, as well as pregnant people and those with certain disabilities, are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Washington.

The group joins the nearly 1.7 million healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, those 65 and older, 50 and older in multigenerational homes, K-12 educators and childcare staff already eligible.

“We’re glad eligibility is expanding to more people who are most at risk,” said Stefanie Donahue, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services communications manager. “Ultimately, we want the COVID-19 vaccine to be accessible for everyone in Cowlitz County who wants it. Moving to the next tier of the state’s distribution plan gets us one step closer to reaching that goal.”

Amy Asher, RiverCities Transit manager, said she hasn’t surveyed the staff to find out how many will get the vaccine. She said some reported they got the shot at the county vaccination site when they became eligible in an earlier phase of the state’s vaccine plan.

“I am relieved that our transit workers are now eligible to receive the vaccine,” Asher said. “They are essential workers that have been working closely with the public continuously throughout the pandemic.”