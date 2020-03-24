Grocery store puts measures in place during stay-at-home order

Store have adjusted their hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to give employees time to restock shelves, deep clean the store in its entirety, and get ready to serve customers.

Posters and floor tape marks have been placed around the store to remind customers to practice social distancing and remain six feet — about the length of two shopping carts — apart to avoid coming in contact with anyone who may have been infected by COVID-19 but not yet be exhibiting symptoms. Next week, stores will begin installing floor decals with instructions. The ultimate goal is to prevent persons from being within six feet of each other for more than 10 minutes, per CDC guidelines.

Dedicated shopping hours have been set aside for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems, who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible. The dedicated times are Tuesday and Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Days may be added if demand increases. Customers who are not categorized as “vulnerable” are asked to please respect these hours.

The company has implemented enhanced delivery services with “contact free” procedures and also changed its signature processes so delivery drivers can sign for customers when delivering orders.