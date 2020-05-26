'Grim but not unexpected': Cowlitz County jobless rate jumps to 15.7% in April

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coronavirus layoffs drove the Cowlitz County unemployment rate up to 15.7% in April, the county's highest recorded rate since February 1983.

Joblessness increased 10 points over March, when roughly 5.7% of the workforce was unemployed.

Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey called the numbers "grim but not unexpected." The county data closely resembles state unemployment rates released last week.

Those numbers showed joblessness skyrocketed statewide in April, also jumping about 10 points over March to 15.4%.

Also last month, Cowlitz County's workforce downsized significantly. Unadjusted employment fell by 5,200 jobs to 35,500, according to a report by Bailey.

"The last time county employment was this low was in January 1995," Bailey wrote in his report.

