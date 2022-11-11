Grant program to offer free tech support for Wahkiakum County residents, agencies

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY — Residents and organizations in need of technical support or upgrades may get free assistance in the coming weeks through a grant program.

In late September, Computer Link Northwest, of Skamokawa, received a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to establish a Digital Navigator Program in Wahkiakum County, according to a press release.

The program includes offering free support and training to individuals, assisting low-income residents with internet fees and devices, improving community tech centers and equipment for education, safety and nonprofit organizations.

“I’ve visited several fire stations, historical organizations, nonprofit organizations and schools, and the devices are outdated and often not very secure in our county,” said Steve Carson, Computer Link Northwest owner, in a press release. “We look forward to meeting with representatives from these organizations and helping them purchase, install, configure and secure devices so they can continue serving our community.”

The $290,000 grant includes about $180,000 for new hardware, $80,000 for labor, and $30,000 for advertising, rent, utilities and overhead. The grant runs through June of 2023 and may be extended up to two years if the Legislature continues funding.

Program support will include help accessing online services, safely using email and the internet, providing network and WiFi support, and troubleshooting problems with devices like cell phones, tablets and printers.

Computer Link Northwest will also help get the word out about the Affordable Connectivity Program and help eligible residents sign up. Qualified residents can receive free devices to access the internet based on household size and income.

The Cathlamet Library, the new Appelo Annex at Vista Park in Skamokawa and the Johnson Park Community Center in Rosberg will receive new computers, related devices and networking equipment.

“The library has been using borrowed equipment and this grant will allow us to give them new computers," Carson said in the press release. "We’ll be working with Port District No. 2 to establish the Annex as a key hub in Skamokawa."

Local technical specialists called "digital navigators" will be available at those locations on a scheduled basis or by appointment to offer help, training and technical support.

Computer Link Northwest Phone: 360-795-5000 Email: tech@clnw.com Website: www.clnw.com

Computer Link Northwest will upgrade network security and computer equipment for anchor institutions throughout the county, which may include Wahkiakum School District, volunteer fire stations, Wahkiakum Search and Rescue, Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce, and several historical and community organizations. Carson said those interested in requesting assistance should contact Computer Link Northwest.