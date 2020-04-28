Graduation will be virtual for Kelso, Longview class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longview and Kelso seniors will have a virtual graduation this year, school officials announced Tuesday, and many other traditional activities will also move online.

Both districts will work with KLTV to record virtual graduation ceremonies that will be streamed at the time graduations were scheduled to take place, officials said.

"The traditions we hold dear are important," Kelso superintendent Mary Beth Tack and Kelso High School principal Christine McDaniel said in a Tuesday letter to families. "Our best effort and greatest care has gone into planning our virtual graduation, to ensure that Kelso High School students have something to mark this day."

Kelso seniors will get scholarship night, department awards, baccalaureate and the senior honors cord ceremonies virtually, according to a letter to parents.

Mark Morris Principal Brooks Cooper said that the schools have tried to balance allowing students to have their moment while being responsible and following state restrictions and guidelines. The district has fully canceled events such as the staff and seniors softball game and the senior barbecue, and it is working closely with students to make alternate plans for other events.