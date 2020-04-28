Graduation will be virtual for Kelso, Longview class of 2020

Longview and Kelso seniors will have a virtual graduation this year, school officials announced Tuesday, and many other traditional activities will also move online.
Both districts will work with KLTV to record virtual graduation ceremonies that will be streamed at the time graduations were scheduled to take place, officials said.
"The traditions we hold dear are important," Kelso superintendent Mary Beth Tack and Kelso High School principal Christine McDaniel said in a Tuesday letter to families. "Our best effort and greatest care has gone into planning our virtual graduation, to ensure that Kelso High School students have something to mark this day."
Kelso seniors will get scholarship night, department awards, baccalaureate and the senior honors cord ceremonies virtually, according to a letter to parents.
Mark Morris Principal Brooks Cooper said that the schools have tried to balance allowing students to have their moment while being responsible and following state restrictions and guidelines. The district has fully canceled events such as the staff and seniors softball game and the senior barbecue, and it is working closely with students to make alternate plans for other events.
"The senior spring has a variety of events, and we're trying to replicate as many as we can," Cooper said. "We're in conversations about how to pull that off ... we're trying to preserve all the normal senior activities as much as possible within the requirements for social distancing and group gatherings."
Cooper said more details about senior events will be shared with families later this week.
In both districts, seniors will be filmed one at a time flipping their tassel, district officials said, to be complied into a video ceremony. Traditional student speeches also will be pre-recorded.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said the district has been working hard to celebrate the seniors, and he acknowledged that many will be disappointed by the lack of in-person graduation activities.
"Our principals have spent time with their kids trying to figure out what might be best and how to make the best of an unfortunate situation," Zorn said. "I think that we're going to be able to put something together that our kids can feel good about."
Overall, Zorn said, he wanted to make sure seniors are "honored and applauded" by the community.
And Cooper said he was proud of the class of 2020.
"They have been amazing," Cooper said. "Talk about a resilient crew."
