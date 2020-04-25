Graduation requirements eased for Longview seniors, grading stays the same

With a few exceptions, grading will be business as usual for Longview high school students during this time of distance learning, although graduation requirements have been eased.
Now, seniors will not need to finish school service, community service or senior projects, the school district announced Friday.
And any student in the class of 2020 who was on-track to graduate at the time of the COVID-19 school closure on March 13 will graduate, according to a district press release.
Students who were behind still will have the chance to make up missed work and redo assignments as well as enroll in credit retrieval.
Work turned in during school closures will be graded normally. High school students and middle school students earning high school credits will receive a traditional letter grade if they pass and an “incomplete” if they fail. However, an “incomplete” will not affect students’ cumulative grade point averages, the press release said.
Students who fail will have the chance to improve the grade and get credit for the class over the summer or the first semester of the next school year, the press release said
Students with passing grades at the close of the third quarter will get no less than a passing grade at the end of the year; a student cannot fail based on work done during distance learning, according to the district.
If students were not passing when remote learning started, they have the opportunity to bring their grades up with remote assignments. Letter grades A through C- will continue to affect students’ GPAs.
The guidelines are based on recommendations from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to the press release.
In a letter to families Friday, Superintendent Dan Zorn said any student needing help should reach out to their school principal or him.
“Thank you for supporting our schools, take care and stay safe,” Zorn said.
