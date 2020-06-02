Graduating nurses ready to help fight COVID-19 locally

And even more difficult is not seeing the classmates who have become like family, Kissinger said.

“We’ve worked so hard all together and seen each other almost every day, and now during our last quarter, when we’re almost there, we don’t see each other at all,” she said.

But there are plenty of lessons for new nurses to learn right now both in and out of the classroom, Kissinger said. Her experience at Providence Centralia “cemented how important PPE and hygiene is to stop the spread of any sort of illness.”

“It reinforces how important it is as a nurse to take the precautions that we’ve always had and make sure they’re up to par and that we are healthy for not only ourselves but for our patients,” Kissinger added.

Aromin said she thought the pandemic has taught people to be cautious “not just for ourselves but for others as well.”

In class, everyone learns about past pandemics, Aromin said, so while it’s strange to be living in one, she knew it was a possibility when she chose her career.

“This isn’t like a brand new thing for us,” she said. “We’ve had (pandemics) in the past, so we see down the line it might happen again. (We learn about it) so we would know what to do.”