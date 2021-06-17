 Skip to main content
Grade Street Bridge closed indefinitely for sewer repair
Grade Street Bridge closed indefinitely for sewer repair

The Grade Street Bridge in Kelso is closed because of sewer repairs.

The city announced Thursday the Grade Street Bridge from South 13th Avenue to Kelso Drive will be under a full closure until further notice. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Wednesday, the city said the span of road would be closed for repairs until Thursday morning. 

