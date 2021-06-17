Grade Street Bridge closed indefinitely for sewer repair

The Grade Street Bridge in Kelso is closed because of sewer repairs.
The city announced Thursday the Grade Street Bridge from South 13th Avenue to Kelso Drive will be under a full closure until further notice. Drivers should use an alternate route.
Wednesday, the city said the span of road would be closed for repairs until Thursday morning.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today