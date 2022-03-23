 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodland's Gina Anderson wins Clerk of the Year award

Gina Anderson

Gina Anderson, left, poses with her family after being named Clerk of the Year by the Washington Municipal Clerks Association.

Woodland's Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Gina Anderson was named Washington's Clerk of the Year at a ceremony March 17.

The award was given out by the Washington Municipal Clerks Association during their annual conference in Pasco. The clerks association said Anderson has worked for the city of Woodland for 26 years and has been the treasurer for the state association for 11 years.

Anderson also was recognized for her award at the beginning of Monday's Woodland City Council meeting.

This is the second time a Woodland clerk has been named Clerk of the Year in recent years, after the city's former clerk-treasurer Mari Ripp received the honor in 2016.

