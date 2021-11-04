Woodland voters favor longtime councilman, newcomer, as measures failing

“I think either of us would have done a good job, but the good part is I’m going in with some experience,” Burke said Thursday as he waited for final results.

The winner of the race will take the seat currently held by Janice Graham. Graham decided not to run for re-election this year, but later announced her intention to run as a write-in candidate against Rowland. The third candidate in that race, Aaron Berghaus, suspended his campaign over the summer but did not meet the deadline to be removed from the ballot.

This has resulted in a deeply divided race for position 6. Rowland currently leads with 317 votes, or 39.6% of the total counted ballots as of Thursday. Graham’s write-in campaign is likely in second place, with a major portion of the 253 write-in votes cast, while Berghaus has received 231 votes. The exact number of write-in votes for Graham will not be counted unless there is a chance of her overtaking Rowland in the final vote total.

Rowland, 34, is a single Hispanic mother who attended high school in Woodland and has raised her daughter in town since 2012. “This will be my first office in government aside from student government, so I want to use my voice. I want to see where there are disparities that could be fixed,” Rowland said.