Woodland voters favor longtime councilman, newcomer, as measures failing

WOODLAND — Early General Election results show a newcomer and previous board member will likely join the Woodland City Council, as two city measures are barely failing.
A measure to alter Woodland’s form of government is failing by about seven percentage points, and a measure to increase sales tax to fund road projects is failing by about three percentage points as of Thursday.
J.J. Burke, who previously served on the City Council for 12 years, is leading the race for position 1 in the initial results. Jenn Rowland, a young progressive running her first campaign, leads a three-way split for council position 6.
Woodland is located in both Cowlitz and Clark counties, though the vast majority of voters live on the Cowlitz side. The Cowlitz County Elections Office reports 4,000 more county ballots are set to be counted, and the Clark County Elections Office has about 41,000. The election will be certified Nov. 23.
Races
Burke is holding a relatively strong lead over Keith Bellisle. Burke has received 494 votes in the counts released Thursday, or 58% of the total cast, while Bellisle received 348 votes.
Burke had been on the City Council from 2001 to 2013. He unsuccessfully ran for commissioner at the Port of Woodland and entered this year’s council race because he was retired and had time to dedicate.
“I think either of us would have done a good job, but the good part is I’m going in with some experience,” Burke said Thursday as he waited for final results.
The winner of the race will take the seat currently held by Janice Graham. Graham decided not to run for re-election this year, but later announced her intention to run as a write-in candidate against Rowland. The third candidate in that race, Aaron Berghaus, suspended his campaign over the summer but did not meet the deadline to be removed from the ballot.
This has resulted in a deeply divided race for position 6. Rowland currently leads with 317 votes, or 39.6% of the total counted ballots as of Thursday. Graham’s write-in campaign is likely in second place, with a major portion of the 253 write-in votes cast, while Berghaus has received 231 votes. The exact number of write-in votes for Graham will not be counted unless there is a chance of her overtaking Rowland in the final vote total.
Rowland, 34, is a single Hispanic mother who attended high school in Woodland and has raised her daughter in town since 2012. “This will be my first office in government aside from student government, so I want to use my voice. I want to see where there are disparities that could be fixed,” Rowland said.
Graham is the wife of former Woodland Mayor Jim Graham, who died in 2012. She was elected to the City Council in 2017 and is the president of the Woodland Chamber of Commerce.
“Not everyone knew he was out, not everyone knew I was running,” Graham said. “There’s more I could maybe have done to let people know about the write-in vote. But that’s all hindsight.”
Graham added she would be happy to take the position if the remaining votes changed the results of the race.
Measures
Initial vote counts show about 56% of voters turned down the measure to have a hired city administrator lead Woodland as opposed to its current elected mayor. In Cowlitz County, more voters were against the measure, while in Clark county more approved the option.
Counts also show about 53% of voters opted against increasing the sales tax to pay for city street projects. The majority of voters from Cowlitz and Clark counties voted against the measure as of Thursday.
Changing Woodland’s system to a council-manager form of government would allow the elected City Council to appoint and remove a hired manager. The mayor would no longer be the city’s chief administrator or vote during council ties. Woodland Mayor Will Finn states in the Cowlitz County Voters’ Pamphlet, if the measure was adopted, current City Administrator Peter Boyce would continue his role of city manager, with “the only thing changing is the title on the door.” Finn states the current form of government gives too much power to an elected official to lead a city with a multi-million dollar budget despite qualifications.
Boyce said Transportation Benefit Districts help fund municipalities’ infrastructure when other road funding sources like the state and federal gas tax don’t generate needed revenue. Woodland is looking to fund the transportation district by increasing the city’s sales tax by 0.2% so anyone purchasing goods inside Woodland will contribute to road funds. Finn states people living inside city limits bear the “financial burden” of funding the city’s road system for everyone who uses the streets, according to the Cowlitz County Voters’ Pamphlet, so the sales tax would require anyone shopping in Woodland to contribute.