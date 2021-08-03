Woodland to see transportation district tax, write-in council campaign on November ballot

Graham announces write-in city council campaign

Woodland's ballot in November also will see a write-in campaign from a sitting member of the City Council.

Janice Graham previously said she would not run for re-election for position 1 on the council. During Monday's meeting, she announced she had changed her mind and likely would file a declaration for a write-in candidacy for council position 6.

Graham was elected to the City Council in 2017. She was the wife of the late Woodland Mayor James Graham and is the current president of the Woodland Chamber of Commerce. Graham said the decision to launch a campaign involved some soul-searching about the future of Woodland and unhappiness with the candidates for the council seat.

"I have a lot of support behind me from local people, and a lot of it is going to be word of mouth. The final decisions on how to approach this campaign have not been made," Graham said.

Fredricks is the current councilman in position 6 but is not running for re-election. The race for that position had three candidates file in May but only one, Jenn Rowland, has not suspended their campaign. Graham did not specify why she disagreed with Rowland, beyond claiming she was a "wrong fit" for the City Council.

Rowland said Tuesday it was interesting that Graham had entered the race because it "gives the appearance that current leadership is resistant to fresh perspectives and want to keep things as is."

