Woodland puts change to city manager government on November ballot

WOODLAND — Voters here will decide in November whether a city manager will lead the city government going forward.
Woodland City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night to place the measure on the Nov. 2 ballot. If approved by voters, City Administrator Pete Boyce is expected to be the first choice to become manager.
Councilman Dave Plaza said he was concerned that unqualified future mayors could come in and screw up the city's budget, while a qualified city manager would provide a higher level of experience and stability.
"The theory that you have to have a good ol' boy, hometown mayor in order for the city to function in a positive way is a silly theory," Plaza said. "I think it is time we have a person running the day-to-day function of the city in a way that the city of Woodland deserves and demands."
The city manager is a hired position selected by and reporting to City Council. The manager would oversee operations for all city departments and make recommendations to the council about budgets, policy, and issues that require a vote.
Woodland's mayor would become more of a figurehead position with the proposed change. The mayor would lead the council meetings and be heavily involved in public city events, but take a hands-off approach to the city's daily operations. Mayor Will Finn recommended the council approve the resolution when it was first discussed in June.
The council/manager form of government is a popular approach for many small and mid-size cities across the country. Kelso and Longview, along with Battle Ground and Ridgefield, Wash., are set up with city managers in charge of many city operations in collaboration with the elected council.
Boyce was hired to be the Woodland city administrator in 2016, in a move that split the difference between the two forms of government. The administrator manages daily city operations and reports to the mayor's office, while the manager would report to City Council.
"I would definitely be interested, but it would be up to the council and whatever process they want to use to fill that position," Boyce said.
Woodland previously considered moving to a city manager in 2009, at a time when the council and then-Mayor Chuck Blum had a series of high-profile public spats. More than two-thirds of the voters rejected the proposal at the time.
Councilwoman DeeAnna Holland said she voted against the previous city manager proposal, but agreed to put the measure in front of voters again this fall. Holland said she had a high level of trust in Boyce and other current city officials to administer the growing budget and local demands.
With Woodland's population having grown by more than 1,000 residents since the last vote, Holland said that it is important to have someone experienced helping to oversee the city's budget.
"As much as I hate to admit it, I think Woodland outgrew this form of government a couple of thousand people ago. And it's going to grow even more," Holland said.
The additional cost of changing the government design was a sticking point for voters during the 2009 campaign. A city manager is often a high-salary position making more than $100,000 per year. While the City Council can vote to remove the manager at any point, some cities have been embroiled in lawsuits with former managers over the terms of their removal.
Boyce said he could not advocate for or against the ballot measure in his current role but said the change would likely not lead to additional costs for the city, as the city administrator role and salary would be transformed into the manager position.
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Woodland also approved a $4,460 budget amendment to remove the dock from Horseshoe Lake. Public Works director Tracy Coleman said the dock recently had been overcrowded by groups of children and misused by other citizens, which opened the city to risks of liability if somebody was injured on the dock.
The dock already had been removed from the lake by the time of Tuesday's City Council vote. The approval of the equipment rental payment to Topper Industries allowed the removal cost to come from the city's general fund instead of the Parks and Recreation Department's maintenance budget.