Woodland puts change to city manager government on November ballot

"As much as I hate to admit it, I think Woodland outgrew this form of government a couple of thousand people ago. And it's going to grow even more," Holland said.

The additional cost of changing the government design was a sticking point for voters during the 2009 campaign. A city manager is often a high-salary position making more than $100,000 per year. While the City Council can vote to remove the manager at any point, some cities have been embroiled in lawsuits with former managers over the terms of their removal.

Boyce said he could not advocate for or against the ballot measure in his current role but said the change would likely not lead to additional costs for the city, as the city administrator role and salary would be transformed into the manager position.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Woodland also approved a $4,460 budget amendment to remove the dock from Horseshoe Lake. Public Works director Tracy Coleman said the dock recently had been overcrowded by groups of children and misused by other citizens, which opened the city to risks of liability if somebody was injured on the dock.

The dock already had been removed from the lake by the time of Tuesday's City Council vote. The approval of the equipment rental payment to Topper Industries allowed the removal cost to come from the city's general fund instead of the Parks and Recreation Department's maintenance budget.

