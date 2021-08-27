Woodland passes resolution to oppose vaccine mandates in city and across Washington

Woodland has become the first city in Cowlitz County to pass a formal declaration opposing Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Woodland City Council called an emergency meeting Thursday night to consider the resolution proposed by Dave Plaza. The resolution pledged that the city would not require vaccinations for city employees, repeatedly questioned the constitutionality of the mandates and expressed support for any protests and lawsuits filed in opposition to the requirements.
The city council voted 5-0 to pass the resolution and Mayor Will Finn signed the act moments later. City councilmembers Karl Chapman and Monte Smith had excused absences from the emergency meeting.
The meeting was attended in person or virtually by dozens of Woodland residents, nearly all of whom spoke in favor of the resolution. Despite the state requirement for masks to be worn in indoor settings, virtually none of the city employees or citizens wore one.
Plaza titled the resolution as an act “Expressing Support for our Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Teachers and Citizens’ Individual Rights.” The resolution said the city would “encourage those individuals to seek legal representation to stop this horrendous civil rights violation” allegedly caused by the vaccine requirements.
“The issue is should we, as a free people, kneel down and submit to any mandate given by the governor, as long as he claims it’s for the public welfare?” Plaza said.
Woodland’s resolution asked for Gov. Jay Inslee to rescind the declaration of a state of emergency for COVID and called for a special legislative session to limit the governor’s powers.
Councilwoman DeeAnna Holland said her vote for the resolution was not about the politics of the virus, but was in support of the bodily autonomy of American citizens. Holland compared the vaccine mandate to the IUD Britney Spears unwillingly received as part of her conservatorship.
“To lose your job because you don’t want to take a medical procedure, that in itself is horrific,” Holland said.
In addition to opposing vaccine mandates, several members of the public opposed the idea that vaccines allowed for any level of different treatment. A construction worker called it discrimination that after one employee tested positive for COVID, he and other unvaccinated workers were isolated until they provided a negative COVID test while vaccinated workers stayed on the job.
A Woodland doctor who called in was among the few voices of opposition to the city’s resolution. Dr. Randy Olson did not speak about the broader opinions in the resolution but said the city’s decision to not require vaccines for employees may not be legally enforceable.
“I’m practically pleading with the City Council... not to use our city to play a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the state,” Olson said.
Thursday’s vote was not the first time Woodland has taken action against COVID restrictions. In June 2020 the city declared itself a “sanctuary city” for businesses opening despite state limitations. The city paid a $1,200 fine to the state Department of Labor and Industries last month over violations of Washington’s mask policy that risked exposing city employees to COVID.