Woodland passes resolution to oppose vaccine mandates in city and across Washington

Woodland’s resolution asked for Gov. Jay Inslee to rescind the declaration of a state of emergency for COVID and called for a special legislative session to limit the governor’s powers.

Councilwoman DeeAnna Holland said her vote for the resolution was not about the politics of the virus, but was in support of the bodily autonomy of American citizens. Holland compared the vaccine mandate to the IUD Britney Spears unwillingly received as part of her conservatorship.

“To lose your job because you don’t want to take a medical procedure, that in itself is horrific,” Holland said.

In addition to opposing vaccine mandates, several members of the public opposed the idea that vaccines allowed for any level of different treatment. A construction worker called it discrimination that after one employee tested positive for COVID, he and other unvaccinated workers were isolated until they provided a negative COVID test while vaccinated workers stayed on the job.

A Woodland doctor who called in was among the few voices of opposition to the city’s resolution. Dr. Randy Olson did not speak about the broader opinions in the resolution but said the city’s decision to not require vaccines for employees may not be legally enforceable.