Woodland passes budget, waits to add replacing leaking reservoir

WOODLAND — The Woodland City Council recently approved a $36 million budget for 2023, leaving city water projects off the table.

The council also again delayed utility rate increases for water and sewage until the spring and fall, respectively, which would help pay for the tabled projects.

Five of the seven council members voted Dec. 19 to pass the budget that did not include replacing the city's asbestos-lined water pipes, fixing a leaking reservoir, and restoring water filters.

Councilmembers Carol Rounds and Jennifer Rowland were absent from the meeting and did not vote.

Public Works Director Tracy Coleman said the council could add an amendment to the budget later to include the projects once city staff determine how they will be paid for.

Projects

The Washington State Department of Health is mandating Woodland repair its leaking reservoir or build an entirely new one because the reservoir — which stores the city's water — is leaking 10.5 million gallons a year and eventually, the city may have to limit water usage.

The city also needs to restore water filters because they have reached their life span, she said, as well as repair or replace 13 water pipes that have asbestos in the concrete. Only one pipeline on West Scott Avenue will likely be replaced in 2023, she added.

Despite the needed repairs, Coleman said the water is safe to drink, and if it wasn't, residents would be notified immediately.

Woodland’s water comes from an aquifer beneath the North Fork of the Lewis River, she added.

'Kicking the can'

At the Dec. 19 meeting, the council also voted to delay the next planned water rate increase until May 2023 and the sewer rate increase to November 2023.

This is the third time since the new rates passed in 2020 that incremental hikes have been delayed.

Before the vote, Mayor Will Finn — who didn't vote — expressed concerns that delaying the rate increase could only worsen the problem.

"Not only are they [the rates] going to be back up again in November, they're going to go back up double than what they are right now ... what we're doing is kicking the can down the road," said Finn.

Finn once again echoed statements he made in previous meetings that the council is dealing with the indecisions of previous administrations who punted on significant infrastructure issues instead of dealing with them and that today's council is doing the same thing with the recent delay.

Councilmember Melissa Doughty pushed back on the mayor's comments.

"I don't feel like I'm pushing it down the road, I feel that we're spreading it slightly to the right," she said.

Holland felt the date change to May and November held some political motives, as May is when people file to run for office, and November is the month of the general election.

"It sounds like politicking when you push it off to May and then to November," said Holland.

Holland was the only councilmember to vote no on delaying the rates at the meeting.

Finn also discussed how he would like to change the financial threshold for low-income residents who are unable to pay for their water and sewer utilities to go from $20,000 a year and $25,000 per household, to $25,000 a year for everyone.

Councilmember Monte Smith said he would like to attach to the threshold a percentage increase each year "to make up for the cost of living."