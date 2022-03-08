Woodland opens applications for vacant council seat after Dave Plaza steps down

Woodland has become the newest city seeking to fill a vacant City Council seat.

Dave Plaza resigned his City Council position through email Feb. 7 ahead of that night's Woodland City Council meeting. The city posted the application for residents to fill his vacant seat March 7.

Plaza said he started a new full-time job in January that takes up a lot of his hours and limits how much time he can dedicate to the city. Plaza had an excused absence from the Jan. 18 council meeting, the last regular meeting before he stepped down.

"I didn't get to work with the new people very long, but everyone seemed to be on track and had the city's best interests in mind," Plaza said.

Applications for the vacant council seat will be open to Woodland residents until March 28. The appointed council member will need to meet the same requirements as an elected council member — be at least 18 years old, be a registered voter and be a resident within the city limits for at least 12 months.

Woodland City Administrator Pete Boyce said the City Council plans to interview everyone seeking the seat at the April 4 council meeting. After the interviews, council members will hold an executive session to compare the qualifications of the candidates and could vote on a final appointment later that night.

Plaza retired as a detective for the Woodland Police Department in 2015, following a settlement in a federal lawsuit he filed against the city alleging he had been retaliated against for filing work complaints. Plaza was elected to the City Council in 2017 and ran unopposed to retain his seat in November.

This is the fourth local City Council vacancy that has come up since late December, when Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone forfeited her council seat. Rainier City Council had a councilor step down in January and appointed a new member in February.

In Longview, the city is accepting applications to fill Christine Schott's former council seat until noon Thursday and is expected to choose a new council member at a special meeting next week.

