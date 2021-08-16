Woodland moving ahead on residential moratorium on heels of controversial projects

A pair of high-profile and controversial developments led Woodland to enact a six-month ban on projects that would add residential property into the city’s commercial zones.
The Woodland City Council voted 6-0 during its June 23 meeting to enact a six-month moratorium on those types of projects while the city wrote code to regulate those new developments.
The City Council was set to approve the finding of facts related to the moratorium during Monday night’s council meeting and begin working with the city planning commission Thursday to draft new rules.
Two residential developments were proposed in Woodland earlier this year, a senior center in an industrial zone and an RV park in a business loop. Both received significant pushback from the nearby businesses and the results were split: one was rejected by the City Council and one was approved.
Travis Goddard, community development director for Woodland, said Woodland does not have any zoning standards or code about mixed-use developments or homes in non-residential zones. That ambiguity led to decisions on controversial projects, such as an incoming RV park, that earned council approval because there was no rule to cite in opposition.
“The City Council upheld the RV park decision because of legal and procedural issues, not because of the commercial versus residential debate about the use,” Goddard said.
In the past, Goddard said the city largely had handled residential proposals on a case-by-case basis that mainly related to scale. A business downtown won approval a few years ago to add living space at the back of an office setting, while a 76-unit apartment complex in a commercial zone was rejected in 2017.
Goddard said the continuing growth in Woodland’s population was leading to demand for both residential and commercial real estate. He said the moratorium would help the city take time to determine how to balance both needs going forward.
“My worry would be, for example, if they build a four-story apartment complex with commercial space, but they never rent the commercial space. We can’t blame the developer for that, but if there’s never a commercial use there, the city can’t achieve its commercial goals,” Goddard said.
Senior living and RV park proposals
The first major project the City Council voted on this year was the Kirkland Senior Living facility. Kirkland Development LLC proposed a five-story complex behind the Safeway, with 170 apartments for senior residents.
The ground floor would have included a pub and salon, which were available to both residents and the public as the “commercial space” of the project.
A legal objection against the development was sent to the city on behalf of the neighboring Truck Shops Incorporated, which argued the development would not meet the economic development targets for the city, Cowlitz County or for Clark County. Kirkland’s design was recommended by the Planning Commission, but the City Council voted down the proposal in March.
Councilman Ben Fredericks called the senior living center a “good project in the wrong place” during the March 15 meeting.
Soon after the Kirkland decision came a proposal to build an RV park in Belmont Loop, a circle of businesses located near the Interstate 5 ramp. The land previously had been approved for a storage area before the developer announced plans to redesign it into parking space for 67 vehicles.
Woodland received more than 20 letters and comments opposing the location for the RV park, including objections by nearby businesses and other RV park owners in the region. Several members of the City Council voiced discomfort about the project during a July council meeting, but voted to let the development move forward.
Goddard said other proposals for residential housing in Woodland’s commercial and industrial zones were in the early stages of planning.