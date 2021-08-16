Woodland moving ahead on residential moratorium on heels of controversial projects

In the past, Goddard said the city largely had handled residential proposals on a case-by-case basis that mainly related to scale. A business downtown won approval a few years ago to add living space at the back of an office setting, while a 76-unit apartment complex in a commercial zone was rejected in 2017.

Goddard said the continuing growth in Woodland’s population was leading to demand for both residential and commercial real estate. He said the moratorium would help the city take time to determine how to balance both needs going forward.

“My worry would be, for example, if they build a four-story apartment complex with commercial space, but they never rent the commercial space. We can’t blame the developer for that, but if there’s never a commercial use there, the city can’t achieve its commercial goals,” Goddard said.

Senior living and RV park proposals

The first major project the City Council voted on this year was the Kirkland Senior Living facility. Kirkland Development LLC proposed a five-story complex behind the Safeway, with 170 apartments for senior residents.

The ground floor would have included a pub and salon, which were available to both residents and the public as the “commercial space” of the project.