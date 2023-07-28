WOODLAND — Three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to be the mayor of Woodland. One incumbent and two newcomers are vying for the seat in the August primary and ballots are due Tuesday.

The three candidates are Mayor Will Finn, electric power company employee Todd Dinehart and Woodland attorney Janna Lovejoy.

Finn is running for his third term and has lived in Woodland since 2005. He said he's running for re-election to continue the "positive trajectory" that he's built over the last two terms.

"I want to see through the projects that we've already started, and make sure that those are done and completed," Finn told The Daily News.

Finn, 45, in his day job, serves as the public information officer and trooper for district five of the Washington State Patrol. He points toward his strong relationship with Woodland's business community, which he built up during the pandemic, as a sign of his leadership abilities.

"We didn't put extra restrictions on them. We helped them get to a point where they could expand their businesses to outside locations, you know, basically expanding onto patios," he said. "We didn't charge them permitting fees. We put a system in place with our COVID dollars that we received from the federal government to ensure that they were able to pay their bills."

Dinehart, 52, is a 28-year resident of Woodland and a regular during Woodland City Council meetings. He works as the vice president of employee experience at PacificCorp and is running on accountability, transparency and trust — three ideas he doesn't believe Finn always lives up to.

Dinehart has never run for public office before but is a vocal critic of the council and said he would prioritize constructing exit 21 off Interstate 5. The interchange at the south end of town handles traffic entering and exiting I-5 at State Route 503, which is heavily congested, especially during the weekday rush hour.

"I want to partner with our local, state and county to get funding for exit 21," said Dinehart.

Finn also agrees on the importance of fixing exit 21.

Lovejoy did not return phone calls or emails to The Daily News by deadline, but writes in the county's voters' guide that traffic congestion and road repair are among her major priorities.

Finn and Dinehart agree on another issue. They both signed a petition to add a referendum asking voters to repeal a recently passed law, SB 5599, that allows the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families to be contacted by shelters instead of parents if a child in their care is pursuing reproductive health services or gender-affirming medical care.

"I don't think we should be taking away parental rights, " said Dienhart.

Finn said the government is overreaching.

"I think the law is a poor law, and I think the state Legislature sold this (as) something different than what it is," he said. "There is a protection in place that says, well, we can't help you (parents) because the child has decided that due to the way that they feel internally about their sexuality allows them to essentially hide from the world. And I don't think that that is right," Finn said.

Lovejoy doesn't mention similar issues in her candidate statement. She writes in the voters' guide that she has been a Woodland lawyer for 30 years and plans to institute an open-door policy at City Hall and improve access to local government through technology.