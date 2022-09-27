Woodland looks to purchase land next to new library site to build public space, visitors center

WOODLAND — The city of Woodland is looking to buy a piece of unused land near the corner of Goerig Street and Lakeshore Drive from the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District to build a neighboring community space.

The library district is scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday to discuss the potential purchase.

Woodland Mayor Will Finn said the city is looking to buy a half-acre of land at 828 Goerig St. to create a gathering area and updated visitors center. The regional library plans to use the remaining 1.9 acres of land at 411 Lakeshore Dr. to build a new location for the Woodland Community Library.

Fort Vancouver purchased the land from the former Woodland Funeral Home in 2017 to build a larger replacement for the current Woodland library located in a 113-year-old building on Park Street.

Library spokesman Tak Kendrick said the district scaled back its original plans to make the new library smaller and more affordable, lowering its footprint from 12,500 square feet to 7,500 square feet and requiring less land. In July city staff approved the library’s plan to subdivide a half-acre of the land, allowing the library to sell the section closest to Goerig Street.

Finn said he is a longtime supporter of the proposed new library and talked to Fort Vancouver in the past about possible collaborations. The library’s interest in selling the land coincided with the city planning how Interstate 5’s exit 21 redesign will affect the current visitors center, currently located in a mobile home.

“It’s not the vision myself or my team to have for Woodland, which is a mobile home for a visitor’s center,” Finn said.

The city’s community space plans include a main gathering area for events with a kitchenette and an office for the visitors center. Finn said the combination of the library and center could become a neighborhood hub, including an outdoor fire pit and a starting point for a walking trail around Horseshoe Lake.

Woodland has the right of first refusal on the parcel as a public entity. The two groups are still negotiating a sales price for the land and the amount of utility improvements needed on the property.

Finn said the city has been lining up roughly $350,000 in funding. If the site is purchased, Finn said the goal is to complete the construction by next summer.

The $7 million Woodland Community Library is on a longer timeline. Kendrick said the library foundation is continuing to fundraise for the building in Woodland as it goes through the design and development process. The current plan is to hold a library groundbreaking ceremony in the summer of 2023.