WOODLAND — Councilman Karl Chapman has stepped down from the Woodland City Council, making him the second councilmember to resign since December.

Councilman Monte Smith announced Chapman’s departure at the start of Monday night’s meeting.

The five remaining council members will decide who will take over the two open seats. According to Woodland City Attorney Frank Randolph, four residents have already applied to be considered for appointment for the seat last held by former Councilmember Jennifer Rowland.

Rowland resigned in December due to what she said were issues with fellow council members and staff, while Woodland officials say Chapman resigned over time conflicts.

Chapman, who joined the City Council in 2016, verbally resigned last Thursday, according to City Administrator Peter Boyce. His last official City Council meeting occurred on Jan 17.

Boyce told The Daily News that Chapman did not submit a resignation letter.

Woodland Mayor Will Finn told The Daily News Chapman’s departure was due to a “personal conflict” and that “he was hoping to finish his term but was unable to make Monday evening meetings anymore.”

“He will be missed,” Finn said.

Councilman Smith said he was “a little disappointed” in Chapman’s abrupt exit.

“He was a good guy; he brought a lot of input,” Smith said.

When asked if she was surprised about Chapman’s exit, Councilmember Deanna Holland said his departure was “weird” because “we just had that conversation at the previous meeting.”

“I guess some stuff changed since the last meeting, he was moving into his eighth year. I thought he wasn’t [going to] run again,” said Holland.