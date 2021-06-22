Woodland council discusses future of the city's housing market

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The average family is not able to come up with a bag of cash so they can purchase the home when it’s on the market, whereas the commercial investing industry can,” Goddard said.

According to the Housing Action Plan, a mortgage payment plan to buy the average home in Woodland required a household income of $94,000. The current median household income for residents is around $62,000.

The Woodland City Council is considering changes to the city building code related to the Housing Action Plan to address the housing market. The proposed code updates would set a minimum density for future developments at six units per acre and permit duplexes to be built on corner lots without applying for a conditional use permit.

The council did not take action on the housing plan or code changes during Monday’s meeting. Councilman Benjamin Fredricks expressed skepticism over how much the local government should do to lower the market costs of homes.

“If you want affordable housing, leave the area,” Fredricks said. “For whatever reason, the costs (in Washington) are higher, and I don’t know what’s driving that.”

Fredricks asked Johnston and the community development department to look into how much increased wages had affected the costs for building and renting homes.

