Woodland Community Library enters final fundraising stretch for new building

WOODLAND — Efforts to build a new and improved building for the Woodland Community Library have shifted into the final phases of fundraising with money coming in.

Woodland's library is managed by the Fort Vancouver Regional Library. The Clark County library district has been pushing to move Woodland's library into a new building for more than five years.

The project received $515,000 from the state Legislature earlier this year — one of the largest Cowlitz County projects included in the supplemental capital budget.

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation held a Love Your Library fundraiser April 24, which raised an additional $34,000 for the project from members of the Woodland community. Donors paid for dinners and bid on silent auction prizes while they saw a presentation from Hacker Architects about the design of the new building.

"We're hoping that now that we're this close to the end goal, more people will come forward," said Rick Smithrud, executive director of the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation.

The recent funding brings the Woodland building project up to roughly $5.4 million of the $6 million expected budget. The current plan is to build a 7,500-square-foot building, which would triple the current library's size and provide outdoor reading spaces and larger dedicated areas for different age groups visiting the library.

‘We will be able to do more and promote more’

The Woodland Community Library has been at its Park Street location since 1926.

Library director Jennifer Hauan said the historic nature of the building presented challenges. The ground floor has four outlets available for public use, all of which are in high demand from visitors. Upstairs, the limited room created even more challenges for noise and access.

"The second floor is where we have our children's collection, the public bathroom, the teen area. Not everyone can get up the stairs and there isn’t the space to build an elevator," Hauan said.

The current library does not have any meeting rooms for library events. Hauan said for many of the events the library held pre-COVID, they had to rent space next door at the Woodland Community Center and work around the other groups that relied on the community center.

The first pre-design study and fundraising for a new library building took place in 2014. Fort Vancouver bought land at the corner of Goerig Street and Lakeshore Drive in 2017 to be the home of the new building.

"People will see the building as they come into Woodland," Hauan said. "We will be able to do more and promote more as a result of people being more aware of our services."

Fort Vancouver Regional Library spokesman Tak Kendrick said the new building will include expanded computer options and resources for people who don't have internet access at home. Teenagers and younger readers will have separate areas and book collections.

Kendrick said architects soon will move from the mock-up photos to blueprints, which will allow them to go out to bid on the project. In the meantime, he said some work will be done to prepare the Goerig Street site.

"We're getting closer to doing work on the property this year. It's not going to be fully built but we can start making some noticeable changes," Kendrick said.

Smithrud said the library foundation soon will be approaching businesses and individuals with naming opportunities for parts of the new library in exchange for donations.

