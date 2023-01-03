Woodland City Councilwoman Jennifer Rowland resigns due to health, clashes with staff and councilmembers

WOODLAND — Three days after the last City Council meeting of the year, the newest elected member sent a letter of resignation.

Jennifer Rowland sent a letter, dated Dec. 22, to Woodland City Manager Pete Boyce and Mayor Will Finn that she was leaving her elected position as of Saturday due to health concerns and not feeling supported by councilmembers and city staff.

Rowland’s contact information is no longer listed on the website for the city, which holds its first City Council meeting of the year Monday night. There are now six members on the board, and how another member will be appointed has not been announced.

Rowland has been in office for nearly a year, and had two years left on her term, which was scheduled to end in 2025. While running for office, Rowland received negative attention for comments she made on her personal Facebook page that showcased her progressive values.

The letter describes why she resigned.

She says she did not get along with staff and councilmembers. She mentions during a Nov. 7 executive session that other council members would “interrupt me, “roll their eyes “ and then “dismiss me.”

The tipping point came after Woodland City Attorney Frank Randolph “made a point to question my integrity in front of everyone,” she writes. She told The Daily News Randolph accused her of leaking information discussed in closed-door sessions.

Randolph could not be reached for comment by deadline.

To Rowland, that was her “clarity moment” to determine that she was “not respected” by her peers and would never be accepted by them and that she felt she had “no one to turn to for comfort or reassurance.”

She writes some residents, during meetings, also made “cruel” comments about disenfranchised people, like her, a single mother and hispanic woman.

“Having people come up to the podium telling us how affordable housing is a detriment because they don’t want more poor people here while I’m living in poverty ... ,” writes Rowland in the letter.

Woodland City Councilmembers earn a base pay of $150 per month and additional pay based on the number of meetings within a month.

Rowland has health issues that she says limits her work in office. She writes she is autistic and that, at times, becomes “overwhelmed when too many people talk at the same time,” particularly councilmembers when she is trying to speak.

In another meeting dated Nov. 21, Rowland said that due to being immunocompromised as a cancer survivor, she had to leave early because her colleague Councilmember JJ Burke was “actively sick” and was not wearing a mask.

Woodland City Council member DeeAnna Holland told The Daily News Burke “made a fuss over council rules” regarding remote meetings when Gov. Jay Inslee lifted COVID restrictions and remote meetings were no longer required.

In July 2021, the council agreed to pay a $1,200 fine after the state Department of Labor and Industries cited the city for potentially exposing staff to COVID-19 when councilmembers didn’t wear face masks during meetings.

Holland said she remembers when the public commented on Rowland missing meetings or leaving early.

“I think she had a lot to bring to the table and [being] of a demographic that needs to be heard. But there are challenges of being in public office as a single parent, and I feel for her, “ said Holland.

In the letter, Rowland says she tried to stay strong while in office.

“I wanted to tough it out because I wanted to give a voice to those marginalized communities that I belong to and aren’t represented in public office,” she writes.

Holland added it was hard for Rowland to get close to other members because she attended meetings virtually.

“There were many meetings where she participated remotely, and it’s hard to be a part of the group when you’re not in the room,” she said.