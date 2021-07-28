Woodland City Council votes to pay $1,200 L&I fine for COVID-19 mask violations

According to the investigation, the city administrator and clerks still could be exposed even if they were sitting six feet from the unmasked councilmembers.

“These meetings take place in an indoor environment where air is recirculated,” the investigation states. “Furthermore, there is potential either the city administrator or clerk could have to get up and walk near the councilmembers where they could be less than six feet from a councilmember not wearing a facial covering.”

The violation was corrected during the L&I inspection, according to the citation.

Plaza and Fredricks said the city shouldn’t have been fined in accordance with the L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health’s compliance manual, which states if an employer meets several defenses, it will not be cited.

Councilmember Janice Graham said she had taken her mask off during the meetings in question because of a medical condition. She asked the councilmembers sitting around her if it bothered them and it didn’t, she said.

Councilmember Monte Smith said he never felt pressured to attend the meetings in person and participated virtually sometimes. A conversation between L&I and the city could have better addressed the concerns, he said.

Fredricks, Plaza, Smith, Chapman and Graham said they would each pay $171.42, one-seventh of the fine, because the taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for it.

