Woodland City Council votes to pay $1,200 L&I fine for COVID-19 mask violations

The Woodland City Council voted July 19 to pay a $1,200 fine four months after the state Department of Labor and Industries cited the city for potentially exposing staff to COVID-19 — when councilmembers didn’t wear face masks during meetings.
The council initially appealed the citation, stating the council has a fundamental right to assemble under the First Amendment and state law. The appeal also stated no employees were required to attend the meetings in person and remote access was provided.
Councilmembers spoke in opposition of the citation but said it’s not worth continuing the appeal.
Last year, the state received several complaints from citizens and staff about people not wearing masks during council meetings. Council has held mostly in-person meetings since June 1, after voting unanimously to do so on May 20 “regardless of Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s stay-at-home order.”
The order, first issued in March 2020, prohibited any public agencies subject to the Open Public Meetings Act from conducting a public meeting unless it is not in-person and instead provides options for the public to attend via telephone or other remote access and allows all attending to hear each other at the same time. In-person meetings have been allowed since March 2021.
The citation did not list a penalty for the city holding in-person meetings.
At the July 19 meeting, Councilmember Benjamin Fredricks said the citation was a “serious overreach” by L&I and some of the inspector’s statements were “blatantly false.”
“This isn’t about the health and safety of City of Woodland employees, this is about fear and intimidation,” he said.
The L&I investigation states that up until October, a clerk and the city administrator were required to attend meetings with councilmembers who didn’t wear face masks at all times, exposing them to the “potential spread” of COVID-19. At the beginning of October, only the city administrator was required to attend.
The inspection said the city could have prohibited all employees from attending in-person and required all attendees to wear face masks or attend virtually. After the inspection began, the city no longer required that employees attend the meetings in-person, the investigation states.
Fredricks said no one, including employees, was ever required to attend the meetings in-person.
Councilmember Dave Plaza said he and others not wearing masks — during the meetings investigated — were distanced more than six feet from staff members, who were all wearing masks. Plaza said he didn’t wear his mask at the time because of a respiratory infection and the others had medical exemptions.
According to the investigation, the city administrator and clerks still could be exposed even if they were sitting six feet from the unmasked councilmembers.
“These meetings take place in an indoor environment where air is recirculated,” the investigation states. “Furthermore, there is potential either the city administrator or clerk could have to get up and walk near the councilmembers where they could be less than six feet from a councilmember not wearing a facial covering.”
The violation was corrected during the L&I inspection, according to the citation.
Plaza and Fredricks said the city shouldn’t have been fined in accordance with the L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health’s compliance manual, which states if an employer meets several defenses, it will not be cited.
Councilmember Janice Graham said she had taken her mask off during the meetings in question because of a medical condition. She asked the councilmembers sitting around her if it bothered them and it didn’t, she said.
Councilmember Monte Smith said he never felt pressured to attend the meetings in person and participated virtually sometimes. A conversation between L&I and the city could have better addressed the concerns, he said.
Fredricks, Plaza, Smith, Chapman and Graham said they would each pay $171.42, one-seventh of the fine, because the taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for it.