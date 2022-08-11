Woodland allocates most of $1.8 million in COVID-relief funds to water projects

WOODLAND — The city of Woodland plans to spend most of its $1.8 million in federal pandemic relief funding on water projects.

As of Thursday, the City Council had allocated $1.57 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to four water projects, said Peter Boyce, city administrator.

Counties and cities can use the money to support public health expenditures, address negative economic effects from the pandemic, replace lost public-sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to the Municipal Research Services Center of Washington.

So far Woodland has spent $528,000 of the ARPA money on improvements to waterlines on West Scott Avenue and Davidson Avenue where the streets cross the railroad tracks. The projects include increasing 4-foot watermains to a 16-foot PVC carrier pipe inside a 30-foot steel casing, according to the 2022 capital projects plan.

The Davidson Avenue project mostly is funded by a $500,000 Cowlitz County rural economic development grant and $28,000 of ARPA money that covered an unforeseen increase in costs, Boyce said. The West Scott Avenue waterline crossing is fully funded by $500,000 in pandemic relief money.

About $284,590 was allocated to the Lakeshore Avenue water project, which has a total cost of about $1.7 million. The project includes extending sanitary sewer and water lines on Lakeshore Drive from Goerig Street to Island Aire Drive.

The city also plans to spend $761,000 on the West Scott Avenue asbestos waterline replacement, with a total cost of $1.26 million.

Boyce said the projects were all planned before the city received the pandemic relief money. The ARPA funding didn't change projects' timing, but it reduced the amount of bonding the city will have to do to replace its water reservoir in the near future, he said.

The council also allocated $100,000 to replace the City Hall ventilation system. About $141,250 remains unallocated, Boyce said.

The Cowlitz County commissioners allocated $2.6 million of the county's ARPA funding for Woodland's exit 21 project.

ARPA money can cover qualifying costs through 2024, and must be spent by the end of 2026.