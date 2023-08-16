An affordable housing project in west Kelso is slated to receive up to $1.6 million from the city, as deadlines approach to keep funding options on schedule.

The deadline for the two-building complex at the corner of Catlin and Main streets to apply for up to $5 million from the state Housing Trust Fund is Sept. 18. An even larger chunk of funding through low-income housing tax credits has an application deadline in November.

Developer representative Adam Lee said the city would know in December whether the project — slated to include affordable housing units, a community center and a permanent home for the Kelso Public Library — received enough state funding and tax credits to progress on schedule. If it does, construction would start around the beginning of 2025 and the buildings would open near the beginning of 2026.

The project has been in the works since 2019 and has undergone multiple redesigns over the last six months.

The Kelso City Council agreed Tuesday to spend the up to $1.6 million to build the housing complex. As part of the funding, the council authorized City Manager Andy Hamilton to purchase additional land the project would need.

“Now we may not need that much because ... there are a number of different revenue streams that we might possibly be able to use for this,” Hamilton said.

The plan is to build 40 units of affordable housing, split between the upper floors of the two buildings. The larger building will provide around 6,700 square feet for the Kelso Public Library on the ground floor, while the smaller building includes a 3,200-square-foot community center. Today, the Kelso library is located in the Three Rivers Mall.

City leaders have said the new community space isn’t being designed to replace Catlin Hall, where organizations like the Kelso Senior Center Association meet.

Lower Columbia CAP was selected to run the housing aspect of the project. The housing units will be targeted to individuals with low incomes and high needs such as people who are elderly, disabled or recently homeless.

“I know you’re all very aware of the need for affordable housing options, especially for people with limited fixed incomes or low-wage workers,” CAP director Ilona Kerby said.

Most of the land for the project is already owned by the city from the West Main Street realignment. Community Frameworks, the engineers designing the project, said the city needs to acquire the neighboring pieces of land along Southwest Third Avenue to fit both the buildings and additional parking spaces. The city will not acquire the nearby Sons of Norway building.

The current design for the housing project provides 65 parking spaces. Councilwoman Lisa Alexander focused on the limited parking in her sole vote against funding the project. Alexander also asked how the library patrons would be protected from residents going through mental health crises.

A traffic study requested by Lower Columbia CAP estimated the proposed lots would be enough for everyday use of the complex. During major events or when multiple events took place at the same time, the study estimates the surrounding residential blocks could fit 200 or more additional vehicles. Councilwoman Kim LeFebvre said the neighborhood takes on extra cars during the county fair and Thunder Mountain Rodeo without causing major problems.